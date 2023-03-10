The Clinton Herald Athletic Performer of the Year (CHAPY) awards are right around the corner with the date set for the live in person event that will take place on July 26th.
Throughout the week we have released the first of our winter sports nominees with bowling being released on Tuesday and wrestling being released on Thursday. Next up is basketball beginning with girls basketball before the boys are released next Tuesday.
Here is our 2022-2023 Girls Basketball Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year nominees.
Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year Nominees
Lauren Walker, Central DeWitt SO
Walker averaged 15.6 ppg, adding 83 rebounds, 38 assists and 42 steals. The Sophomore had a fantastic year, leading the Sabers offensively. She also earned MAC First Team honors.
Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace SR
The senior led the Irish in almost all categories to close out her high school campaign. She averaged 13.6 points per game and earned Tri-Rivers East First Team honors.
Emma Kjergaard, Northeast SO
Not only was Kjergaard a huge scorer for the Rebels, leading the team with 10.9 points per game, she also played a big role in sharing the ball as she led the team in assists with 3.6 per game.
Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year Nominees
Alyssa Fowler, Northeast SR
The senior from Northeast got things done on both sides of the court but was a big part of the Rebels defensive presence. Fowler grabbed 150 rebounds, 39 steals and had 14 blocks in her final season.
Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace SR
Moeller is our only nominee on both sides for a very good reason as she dominated on both sides of the basketball. The senior had 155 blocks to lead the entire state in that category. The next closest had 43 fewer blocks. She also added 177 rebounds to solidify her fantastic defensive season.
Emmah Johnson, Easton Valley JR
Rounding out our nominees is Easton Valley junior, Emmah Johnson. Johnson had 202 rebounds as well as 54 steals, leading the River Hawks in both categories.
