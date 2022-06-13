The Clinton Herald Athletic Performer of the Year (CHAPY) Awards are nearing and the finalists for the last awards are rolling out. Four different athletes earned their spot as finalists for the Male Athlete of the Year, all four boasting resumes from multiple successful sports teams.
The third CHAPY Awards will finally see an in-person event this year, with all finalists invited on July 27 to celebrate local sports and find out the winners of the awards. The event will be held at the Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
The 2022 Male Athlete of the Year finalists are all multi-sport standouts for their respective schools. Their effects across multiple sports helped them earn a finalist spot.
MICHAEL DELZELL, CAMANCHE
Michael Delzell has been an integral part of Camanche athletics since his time as an underclassman. His work in multiple sports has earned him a finalist spot.
Delzell is a four-sport standout for Camanche and has been a state participant in every sport throughout his high school career. That included two trips to state as a basketball player, a UNI-Dome trip in football and three playoff appearances, a state runner-up baseball season and multiple races at Drake Stadium.
Delzell started off his senior year returning as the Storm’s quarterback. There, he helped them qualify for the Class 2A playoffs once again. He now holds the Camanche record for passing touchdowns and passing yards. He threw 17 touchdowns his senior season with a 63 percent pass completion rate.
“Mike is an outstanding leader and true definition of a quality teammate,” head football coach Dustin Coit said. “He also is extremely intelligent and was an extension of a coach on the field. I had complete trust in Mike to change plays at the line of scrimmage. Mike continued to get better each year by putting extra time in after practices and working to be the best he could be.”
Delzell continued his year taking point with the Storm basketball team, who won a share of the River Valley Conference title before falling in the district final to Northeast. He average 8.5 points per game and doled out three assists, also pulling down 6.5 rebounds which was second on the team.
He made an appearance at the Drake Relays during track season, running with Camanche’s 4x100 team and has been a state track participant in the past.
Now, his attention has turned to baseball. The Storm were state place-winners last year and are still ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A. Delzell is one of the go-to pitchers in the rotation for the Storm with an ERA of 1.91.
AIDAN GRUVER, EASTON VALLEY
Aidan Gruver did a few things most athletes have not, and his effects on multiple River Hawk programs gave him a finalist spot.
Even though he may not have been the headline name, Aidan Gruver was a five-sport athlete this year for the River Hawks, and he impressed in all of them. He ran cross country and track, and played football, basketball and baseball for the orange and gray.
During the fall, Gruver played football for the first time in high school and made huge impacts on the state runner-up team. At the same time, he was participating in cross country, where he qualified for the state meet.
Gruver played a playoff football game on a Friday night and ran the Class 1A state race the next morning in Fort Dodge.
Gruver had 30 receptions for 439 yards, including crucial touchdowns that kept the River Hawks in the running for the state title late into their game against CAM in the 8-player championship game. He also had two interceptions on the year and retuned the occasional kick for the River Hawks.
Later in his senior year, he was on the Tri-Rivers East champion basketball team and made big impacts in the River Hawks’ district wins before they fell in the final to Bellevue. Bellevue would go on to qualify for the state tournament. Gruver was a defensive cornerstone for the River Hawk squad, along with putting up six points a game. He had 1.5 steals a contest and dished out two assists, often off the bench in a talent-filled lineup.
Gruver then impressed on the track, running some of the best times in the state and qualifying in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes. A hamstring pull kept him from running, but he came in poised for three possible medals.
Now, he’s on the baseball diamond.
“Even more important is Aidan's personality,” Easton Valley track coach Craig Rueter said. “He graduated with a 4.0 GPA with aspirations of running at Grand View for Sports Therapy. He is also the most diligent and committed athlete I've coached in 21 years.
“Aidan would do it all. Whether it was a 6-mile run, hard interval training, or putting in extra time to fine-tune sprint technique, he would do it without question. He was a class-act all the way to the end of his track & field career. He enjoyed every minute and took no second for granted.”
JAI JENSEN, CLINTON
Jai Jensen has also been performing since his time as an underclassman and has contributed to culture shifts with Clinton High athletics, earning him a finalist position.
Jensen playing football, basketball, baseball and ran track for the River Kings.
Jensen returned as the River King quarterback for the third year and helped them pick up their first two wins in the last three seasons. Jensen was an All-District selection and finished the season with 1799 passing yards and nearly 400 rushing yards. He threw 17 touchdowns and took on the punting duties for Clinton.
“Jai is a great competitor and was the leader of our team,” Clinton football coach Nate Herrig said. “Jai really improved this season as a passer. He was willing to stay in the pocket and deliver a great ball instead of taking off and running. As Jai went our team went. Had a great senior year to cap off a great career at CHS”
He then came back as the leading scorer and a team leader on the basketball court. He led the scoring with 15.8 points a game and averaged 5.5 rebounds. He also had at least one steal a contest and dished out two assists.
“He was guarded by the opposition’s best defender every night,” head coach Andy Eberhart said. “He is a true competitor. Jai proved that he was one of the top scorers in the conference. His ability to shoot the 3 and post up on the block put a lot of pressure on our opponents defense."
Jensen was a Drake Relays qualifier with the Clinton 4x100 team as well when he competed in the spring.
Now, the River Kings are working on making a splash in baseball in both the MAC and the state. They’re on a five game winning streak and Jensen is leading the team with 17 hits and 11 RBI. He’s struck out just four times in 40 at-bats. He’s also 6-for-6 on stolen bases and has spent some time on the mound for the River Kings.
CADE HUGHES, NORTHEAST
Cade Hughes made huge impacts for the Rebels without flair, quietly becoming a cornerstone of Northeast athletics and earning himself a spot as a finalist for the top award.
Hughes is a four-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, baseball and running track.
The Northeast football program had a complete turnaround from the season before, and Hughes was a part of that. He led in receiving yards with 42 catches and 655 total yards, averaging 15.6 yards a catch. Hughes also had 60 total tackles for the Rebels, leading the defense.
The Rebels made a postseason surge and ran all the way to the Class 2A substate final. He was the leading scorer with 13 points a contest and shot 33 percent from three-point range. He averaged two steals a game and 4.5 rebounds as well.
“Cade was our team’s leader through the whole season, from practice to games. Cade had no quit in him, especially when it came to shooting the ball. If he had an off night that would not stop him from shooting and he also drove to the basket to help get to the free throw line to get his shot going. Cade will be dearly missed next season, not only as a player but as a human being.”
From there, he continued to impress with track success. Hughes was on the Northeast 4x100 Relay that made it to the Drake Relays and then to state, also running the 4x400 at state.
Now, he’s also finishing his sports career with Northeast on the baseball field. He’s leading the Rebels in hits and RBIs through the first 10 games, and is keeping a clean stretch in the field.
