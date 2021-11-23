The 2021 Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) finalists for volleyball are now set.
The CHAPY Awards, which will be announced in the spring, hand out a CHAPY for the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year for volleyball.
This year, Easton Valley's Kaitlyn Kuhl, Prince of Peace's Lilly Isenhour and Clinton's Makayla Howard are the finalists for the Offensive Player of the Year.
Central DeWitt's Ava Morris and Elaina Schroeder along with Fulton's Teegan Germann are the finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year.
KUHL
Kaitlyn Kuhl is and Offensive Player of the Year finalist for the second straight year. This season, she helped lead the River Hawks to a substate appearance and a dominant conference winning streak.
She earned first-team all-conference in the Tri-Rivers East.
Kuehl had a hitting efficiency of .210, finishing with 278 total kills this year. She also led the River Hawks with 218 digs, playing all the way around the rotation.
Kuhl had the second most aces on the team to add to her statistics.
“Kaitlyn is an incredible all round player," Easton Valley head coach Denise Larson said. "Offensively she is quick and powerful...possessing a fantastic ability to read the court/opponents and execute a variety of attacks from any position! Defensively, Kaitlyn has developed an incredible ability to read and react...a strong serve receiver and dream crusher digger! She brings energy to her team and motivates her teammates to always strive to be their best! “
ISENHOUR
Lilly Isenhour took over a team that was dominated by seniors last year and dominated statistically for a competitive Prince of Peace squad.
She earned first-team all-conference honors in the Tri-Rivers East.
Isenhour was a powerful arm in the middle with 246 total kills. She also was impressive defensively, leading the team in digs with 283 and in blocks with 47.
“Lilly is a four year starter for the Irish," Prince of Peace head coach Stacie Kenneavy said. "Lilly works hard every year to improve her game. She is not only an offensive power, but is a great defensive asset as well. She has been a joy to coach and she will be greatly missed next year!”
HOWARD
Makayla Howard is another repeat finalist for the CHAPY award. Howard spent her junior season dominating the net for the River Queens in one of the harder conferences in the state. She put away 120 kills in conference play along, notching 271 this season.
She also had 199 digs on the year and earned first-team recognition in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
“Makayla is one of the top athletes I have ever coached," Clinton head coach Micah Cewe said. "Her all around play and volleyball IQ is exceptional. She was our go-to attacker when we needed points. Her athleticism and ability to attack from the front and back row made her a huge threat for opponents this past season.
"She will go down as one of the best players in CHS volleyball history as she continues to break records."
MORRIS
Morris ended up being a defensive cornerstone for the Central DeWitt volleyball team this season as they made their way to the Class 4A substate game at North Scott.
Although she looked like a traditional middle hitter with her height, Morris shined in the back row for the Sabers. She finished with a team-high 212 digs and added another 57 total blocks from the middle. Her defense kept plays going.
She also was second on the team in kills with 164.
“Had another outstanding season while playing out of position for the second year in a row," DeWitt head coach Lee Swanson said. "She will make an easy transition to right side next year at Kirkwood. She also holds the single season block record.”
SCHROEDER
Schroeder was another impressive athlete on both net defense and backrow. She carried the lead in multiple statistical categories for the substate-bound Sabers, including leading in kills with 209.
Schroeder was the block lead for the Sabers, who were continuously one of the top blocking teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. She had 70 blocks in her senior season. She added to her defensive stats with 152 digs.
“She had a great year with over 200 kills for the year," head coach Lee Swanson said. "She not only led by example but became a vocal leader in her senior year.”
GERMANN
Teegan Germann was a standout for the Fulton volleyball team.
Germann commanded the entire back row all season, running the defense and controlling the majority of the balls that came back. Her defensive effort earned her first-team honors unanimously and her finalist spot for Defensive Player of the Year.
Germann finished the year with 324 digs, sporting the libero position for the Steamers. She also received the most serves of any player on the roster. She broke the school's record for single game sigs in Fulton's win over Northeast, accumulating 26 on her own.
“Teegan has been a great leader on the court who has held our backrow together for the past two years," Fulton head coach Stacy Germann said. "It has been a comfort knowing she was out there talking, moving and getting a hold of every ball to make our offense happen.”
You can find the entire Clinton Herald All-Area volleyball list on the website and in Thursday's edition of the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.