The finalists for the Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Wrestler of the Year Award are out, and the trio features comebacks and state medals.
The finalists are Camanche senior Eric Kinkaid, Central DeWitt sophomore Royce Butt and Fulton junior Zane Pannell.
ERIC KINKAID
Camanche, Seniors, 145-pounds
When Camanche senior Eric Kinkaid officially entered the wrestling season again after recovering from a broken leg he suffered at the end of football season, he had one end goal in mind.
“I want to win state,” he said. “The goal is always to win state. I want to go out and wrestle as hard as I can.”
Well, he did that.
After an early comeback from the injury, Kinkaid didn’t lose a match that he wrestled on his way to Class 2A 145-pound title. His only loss on his record came from a medical forfeit in a tournament, where he chose not to push himself too far after making his return.
Kinkaid clinched the individual wrestling title over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Cooper Sanders.
Kinkaid grabbed a fast takedown and led 5-1 after two periods, just two minutes from a title. He beat Sanders with the 5-2 decision.
Kinkaid is the first individual state champion for Camanche in 35 years. The last was Brent Carstensen’s 126-pound title in 1987. And yes, that’s the same Brent Carstensen who is now head coach of the Storm wrestling team.
“His experience is something that is a great asset. He uses it all the time to share advice. He tells me about his experience, the things he would do differently and things like that.”
Kinkaid made four consecutive trips to the state tournament, placing every single time. He beat Saydel’s Austin Chally (41-9) by a 12-6 decision to move to the finals.
Kinkaid scored the only two points of the first period with a takedown with 35 seconds left. He led 2-0 heading into the second. Some battling ensued, but Kinkaid stayed ahead with a and escape and reversal. He led 5-3 at the end of four minutes.
Chally chose bottom to start the third. Kinkaid not only held him, but added a two-point nearfall and three-point nearfall to his score.
Another few seconds, another two-point nearfall and a 12-3 lead.
Challey had one more escape and takedown but Kinkaid had garnered the points he needed to move on to the title round.
After breaking his leg in the Class 2A football playoffs last fall, Kinkaid wasn’t even sure he was going to have a wrestling season. With less than a month back on the mats, it’s making this moment just that much sweeter for the Storm senior.
“Having this possibly taken from me altogether and then now being in the championships, it’s something that makes this so much better,” Kinkaid said. “It motivated me more.”
ROYCE BUTT
Central DeWitt, Sophomore, 126-pounds
Central DeWitt sophomore Royce Butt had his own comeback story in 2022, ending his season in the Class 2A state tournament.
After winning his opening round at Wells Fargo Arena at 126-pounds, Butt was pinned by Atlantic-CAM’s Ethan Follmann (49-10). The quarterfinal was deadlocked through the first period before Follmann pinned Butt halfway through the second.
“An incredible season of fighting back from injury to qualifying for the state tournament,” Saber wrestling tweeted out on Friday. “Royce will be back.”
That moved Butt to the consolation round. Butt faced Davenport Asusmption’s Derrick Bass (21-6). Butt started on top after a scoreless first period, and Bass escaped and then followed through with the takedown and pin at 3:38.
The sophomore was out for a good portion of the 2022 season with an ankle injury suffered during the football season.
“It made me more focused than usual,” Butt said. “Coming back from the injury ... I’m grateful for coming back in the time I came back in.
“I worked on upper body a lot during that time, most of my pull and my push. In recent matches, all of my takedowns came from slamming my opponents to the mat.”
Butt was only the second freshman in Saber wrestling history to qualify for state last year and capped it with a second straight appearance.
Even though he’s fresh off his injury, he’s already seen some of the best competition in the state between the final duals and tournaments of the year.
“Part of the seriousness is, he comes for business,” DeWitt head coach Matt Ohnemus said. “When he comes to wrestle, he comes to win. He fears nobody. He wrestles strong. He has great technique, but anywhere he may need to improve he makes up for in the physicality and just coming at guys.”
He finished with a 12-5 record after making his comeback late in the year.
“We didn’t know if Royce would make it back on the mat, and not only did he do that, but he wrestled as tough at the end of the season as anyone in the state,” Coach Matt Ohnemus said. “Royce sets the tone for our team in practice and on the mat in competitions. Few are tougher and he still has two years to keep getting better.”
ZANE PANNELL
Fulton, Junior, 170 pounds
Fulton’s Zane Pannell said it multiple times this season – he wanted to beat his brother.
The junior did just that at the Illinois High School state wrestling tournament, rebounding from a first round loss to place fifth in Class 1A at 170-pounds for the Steamers.
Pannell beat St. Lauren’s Mike Gentile (29-8) with a pin early in the third period to advance to the 170-pound consolation semifinals, There, he fell to Canton’s Joseph Norton for a second time in the tournament.
Norton beat Pannell in the first round with a 9-6 decision.
“Zane is determined to get back to that consolation semifinal in hopes of running into him again,” Fulton head coach Chris Grant said on Friday afternoon. “Where things will be different!”
Pannell wrestled Norton a second time on the consolation side of the bracket. Norton once against edged out the Steamer, this time with a 17-15 decision.
Norton was Pannell’s only loss of the tournament. Pannell went on to beat Leroy’s Tyson Brent with a pin for fifth place. Norton won out the consolation side of the bracket to take third.
Pannell also hit his goal – he beat his brother. At least so far. Eli Pannell finished sixth his junior season.
“Zane has a goal of being better than his brother Eli, in order to do that he has to place higher than sixth this year. That is his motivation right now,” Grant said before the final matches of the tournament. “He is not intimidated by the big stage and the further we go into the tournament, the higher ranked kids keep dropping away. We preach that rankings do not mean anything and he can wrestle with them all.”
Pannell also hit major career milestones during his junior season. He moved into second all-time leader in single-season pins with 32, just short of the 33 record. He claimed four pins at the state tournament in the fastest time. All of his losses were to opponents that placed third place or better at their own state tournaments in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.
