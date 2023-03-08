The Clinton Herald Athletic Performer of the Year (CHAPY) awards are right around the corner with the date set for the live in person event that will take place on July 26th.
On Tuesday we released the first of our winter sports nominees with bowling. Today it is time to reveal our 2022-2023 boys and girls wrestler of the year nominees.
This year with girls wrestling getting their own state sanctioned tournament, we introduce our first ever CHAPY Girls Wrestler of the Year nominees.
CHAPY Girls Wrestler of the Year nominees
Cambrie McLoyd, Clinton FR
McLoyd made her mark as a freshman, competing in an entirely new environment. She went 14-8, qualifying for the state tournament in the heavyweight division. With more experience sure to come, the freshman has set herself up well for the future.
Arie Russell, Clinton JR
Russell took a shot at a new sport and she found a lot of success, using each match as an opportunity to get better. The junior went 11-10 in the 190 pound weight class, qualifying for state.
Averyia Binion, Central DeWitt JR
The junior from DeWitt got off to a great start in her first season, going 19-5 in the heavyweight division. She qualified for the state tournament, winning two of her four matches.
CHAPY Boys Wrestler of the Year nominees
Zane Pannell, Fulton SR
Pannell's senior season can only be described as pure dominance as he cruised through the season, going 52-2 in the 170 pound weight class to place third in the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament.
Sam Gravert, Central DeWitt SR
Gravert had himself a fantastic senior campaign, finishing the year 32-6 as well as making a state appearance in the 285 weight class.
Royce Butt, Central DeWitt JR
After making the state tournament last year, Butt did it again this year, placing eighth in the 132 weight class at the IHSAA Class 2A State Tournament. He finished the year with a 34-8 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.