The local landscape had a slew of first-year coaches taking over the head of girls’ basketball programs. Here’s a check-in of how some of those coaches fared in their first year at the helm.
Cathy Marx, Clinton High School
Marx came into the River Queen basketball program preaching one thing: she wants to build a program
That’s a lengthy process, however, and the first years are never easy. The River Queens lost a lot to graduation and were working with a lineup that was inexperienced at the varsity level.
The River Queens have picked up just two wins so far this season, but Marx definitely saw some highlights. Junior Elle Davis has improved her turnovers and scoring in her role as pointguard, and junior Makenzie Cooley has led all of Class 4A in rebounds at times this season.
She will also return almost her entire roster next year. Like she said before she even took over the program, it’s going to be a process and one that the program needs to go on as a whole.
”We will grow,” Marx said in an interview with the Herald after her introduction as head coach. “But right now, it’s trying to meet the girls where they are and moving forward together.”
The River Queens will be tested in their regional opener on Wednesday night at Western Dubuque High School.
Johnny Driscoll, Northeast High SchoolDriscoll was gifted a roster full of returning athletes, and he’s definitely used that to his advantage. The Rebel ladies have led one of their most successful seasons in the last decade and the athletes will be the first to tell you coaching staff has been a huge help.
“The energy that the coaches bring into the game is a game changer,” junior Alexis Ehlers said. “It boosts our energy when we walk through the doors.”
“He doesn’t just chatter at us throughout the game,” Neveah Hildebrandt said. “He says the right thing at the right time, and we know to listen because it’s important.”
They wrapped up their season on Tuesday night against a pesky Bellevue team, but they still finished 11-11. That includes big wins over the likes of Camanche, Anamosa, and Tipton at times throughout the season.
They even got close to beating a ranked West Liberty squad.
Driscoll had helped the energy and defense improve drastically at Northeast, a clear turnaround from the 5-win season in 2018-2019.
They were third in the River Valley North in steals by the end of this year, adding nearly 100 steals compared to the previous season.
Andrew Carbajal, Camanche High SchoolIt was a long season for the Indians and their brand new head coach, including a season-ending loss on Saturday to Anamosa.
Still, Carbajal has plenty of plans and he and his athletes have learned a lot throughout this season. He took over the program just days before the Indians began volleyball season, leaving off-season prep at almost nothing.
After just six wins, off-season will be huge. He spoke after their postseason loss on Saturday about his plans, including implementing a weight lifting program and getting girls more minutes with a ball in their hands.
“I believe if they start buying in, we go from there,” Carbajal said. “Having a hand on the summer thing and working out. I don’t care what their main sports is, we’re working on being a better person and making all your sports better.”
What helps Carbajal even more in that transition is his new position as the head coach of the softball team as well. He hopes that having the flexibility to schedule and to work with the athletes in another sport will help them become more cohesive as multi-sport athletes.
He also returns all but one of his basketball roster next season.
