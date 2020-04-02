FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after the chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. It's hard enough when things are normal — only seven franchises have won back-to-back championships. But it's even more difficult when the offseason has been thrown into turmoil because of the coronavirus pandemic, affecting everything from free agency to the NFL draft to team workouts that should have begun this month, but will not. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)