CLINTON - The Clinton High School Club Rugby team hosted their first and only home games of the season on Friday night as they welcomed club teams from Cedar Falls and Iowa City.
The River Kings started the night taking off the speedy Cedar Falls squad for their first match in front of their home crowd.
Ben Brown got things started for Clinton, scoring with 1:37 to go in the first half. The River Kings missed the extra points so they led 5-0. Cedar Falls did respond however, scoring before the half and making their extra point to take the lead 7-5.
Out of the half, Cedar Falls quickly found their footing, scoring quickly three times in a row to make it a 26-5 game. They then scored three more times in the final three minutes, using their speed to their advantage. Cedar Falls defeated Clinton 47-5.
After a brief hour and a half in between their two matches, Clinton took on Iowa City. Both teams were looking for their first win of the night after falling to Cedar Falls.
This one started out in a stalemate with neither team wanting to budge before Merik McDowell scored late to make it a 5-0 lead in favor of Clinton heading into the break.
Although Iowa City was able to score a try early in the second half to tie the game, the River Kings responded well, answering with another McDowell score to regain the lead 10-5.
Hayden Chandler sealed the deal late for the River Kings with a score in the last 30 seconds of the game to secure the 15-5 victory for Clinton.
The River Kings drew a nice crowd to support their first ever CHS Club Rugby team.
