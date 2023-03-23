CLINTON - For the first time in school history the Clinton River Kings will have a club rugby team to add to their list of sports.
This start up program through Clinton high school is being coached by four Muddy River Rugby players who got the idea to start up a high school team when they were struggling to get numbers for their men's league.
"The idea came about when our men's Muddy River side struggled for numbers. We couldn't get enough for away or home games," Head coach Kevin Kenneavy said. "We then came up with the idea of getting into the high schools to start up a high school rugby program. Maybe in the future we can build off this high school team and they can continue to play on our men's team."
The four coaches consist of Kevin Kenneavy, Dean Hahn, Aaron Venters and Gerry McDowell. They are trying to start a new tradition in CHS in the form of rugby.
"We're trying to start a new tradition here at Clinton high school and we're trying to build rugby on the eastern part of Iowa. Youth rugby in the state of Iowa is blossoming and by forming a group in Clinton hopefully some other schools in the area will show some interest," Kenneavy said.
Originally their were tons of students interested in learning about the sport and joining the team but as practices have gone on they are now down to around 15 kids.
"We got to the high schools in early February and we started talking at gym classes and we got over a hundred kids to sign up to play and we knew we'd have a good number to draw from. We've dwindled down to around 15 kids but we're solid with that because the game will be sevens," Kenneavy said.
The game of sevens means that they will play seven minute halves with a seven minute half time. This is continuous running for seven straight minutes with the only intention being to score the ball.
The team is still learning more and more about the sport and will be working around other schedules but team captain Thomas Naughton, a Clinton junior, ensures that the team is excited and ready to work.
"The guys who show up are feeling good about it. We're excited to learn more about the sport and just to play," Clinton junior Thomas Naughton said.
The River Kings will play two games every Friday night for six weeks straight beginning next Friday, March 31st.
While they will be on the road for the majority of their games, Clinton will host Cedar Falls and Iowa City on April 28th for their only two matches of the season.
The coaches have multiple hopes about this program and the future of rugby in north eastern Iowa with a couple of them being expanding to other high schools in the area as well as trickling down to the youth program. However, their main focus is on getting the CHS Club up and running for years to come.
"We've had other schools call and ask if they could play as well but unfortunately it's just through Clinton high school because it is a club that is supported by Clinton high. Hopefully in a year or two when this is more established one of the coaches can break away and go grab a team at Northeast or at Fulton," Kenneavy said.
"If this all goes well we'd love to trickle down to the youth and start up a program there as well. We need to get this one off the ground first though," Assistant coach Gerry McDowell said.
