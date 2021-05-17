Northeast senior Ciera Krogman was beating herself up on Monday.
Krogman shot a 111 as the Rebels’ girls golf team placed fifth at a Class 2A Regional Meet at Dyersville Golf and Country Club.
Krogman did not advance as an individual and the Rebels ended their season.
“Yesterday, I went for a practice round and I shot really well, but today, it felt like experienced all seasons of Iowa,” Krogman said. “It was really windy. At first, It was kind of rainy this morning, then windy throughout the day. I think I didn’t play out the greens very well today. The greens ran pretty fast, so putting is what got me. I had some really good drives today on most of my holes, but putting was rough.
“Most of the holes were pretty easy reads, but I kept hitting it a lot harder than I needed to — slow and steady would have won the race, but I jumped ahead.”
Even though she was beating herself up, Krogman kept up as the team’s leader — though she needed the leadership of her teammates on Monday, too.
“I think team-wise today, we did really well,” Krogman said. “A lot of our girls improved. I just feel bad because I did not do so hot, but I think reflecting on this year, they’ve come a long way and I’m very proud of them no matter what my score was or what our team score was.
“Every single day after an 18-hole meet is done, I’m just proud of them for finishing, because it is kind of a long day walking 18 holes. The biggest thing we reflected on, I think all of us did not have a good day putting. For our younger girls, I told them, ‘Now this is your chance in your offseason to come back next year and show everybody up.’ They look for that advice from me at the end of the meet because I’m always the one that cheers everybody up — but today, they had to cheer me up. I think the tables turned a little bit.”
Krogman will now turn her focus on playing college golf at Augustana College.
“On my drive home, I was reflecting on it a little bit — I’m very proud of my season,” Krogman said. “I can definitely say the competition, the seniors that graduated last year were very talented golfers. I think our competition this year in our conference really pushed me and I feel like I have a lot of work to do from now until I go to school for golf, but I’m really excited to put in the work and see what the outcome is once our fall season starts at Augustana.
“It was an overall great season. I can’t complain with how I did. Maybe a meet here and there, it wasn’t the score I wanted, but every single meet I have, there’s something different that I can work on.”
