CORDOVA, Ill.- Cordova International Raceway (CIR) releases an action-packed schedule for 2020 highlighted by the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing.
The Granddaddy of them all, the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing returns to Cordova International Raceway August 28-30. Generations of fans have experienced the sights, sounds and thrills of the world’s longest continually running drag racing event. See some of the most exciting racing machines on the planet such as fire-breathing Nitro and Jet cars, ground-pounding Pro Mods and gravity-defying Wheelstanders.
Other marquee events include the first annual GM, Ford and Mopar Nationals, May 23, which is a true celebration of American muscle, and the second annual Nostalgia Nationals, June 6, featuring Nostalgia Pro Stock, Gassers and more during an electrifying night!
A big part of Cordova’s history, Volunteer Day brings the community together April 4 and 11. CIR staff, racers, fans and sponsors come together working towards a common goal to prepare the facility for the 2020 season.
The first test and tune is scheduled for April 11 while the first points race for the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit SuperSeries and the Kamper Korner Bracket Series is slated for Saturday, May 9.
The popular “River Redemption,” small-tire racing series returns for a third season beginning May 30. The end of the season features the immensely popular Octoberfest and Halloweird with the Ironman Benefit Race.
For more information about Cordova International Raceway visit RaceCIR.com or call (309) 654-2110.
