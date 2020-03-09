The Class 2A Iowa High School State Basketball Tournament bracket has an exciting matchup slated to kick it off on Tuesday morning.
The Camanche Indians (21-3) will meet their River Valley Conference foe Monticello (21-2) at 9:30 a.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, a team they know all too well.
“It’s a little bit different seeing a conference team out there,” head coach Josh Davis said. “Part of you would like to go out there, see it on separate sides and root for the conference team but that’s not the reality at this point.”
Being from the same conference, the two have met twice already this season. The two contests ended very differently with the first going to Camanche by a 22-point margin and the second to Monticello by four.
“It’s a great matchup,” senior Cam Soenksen said. The Indians also faced a conference opponent, Cascade, in the first round in 2017’s tournament. “We get to see a team we’ve seen before. We know how they play, what they do, how to defend them.”
The two RVC teams have very different play styles. The Indians play at an accelerated pace, averaging over 70 points a game. Meanwhile, the Panthers slow everything down and average just 56 points a contest.
Both teams attempt nearly 20 threes a game, but the Indians have attempted significantly more free throws throughout the year. They’ve attempted the third most foul shots in all of Class 2A.
“We want to attack the rim and get to the line more, wear them out physically and mentally,” senior Caleb Delzell said. “Get in their head a little bit.”
Getting into the lane isn’t the only thing the bigs will be looking at. The Panthers have some height too, like Justin Recker and Luke Lambert who lead in scoring. But the Indians have averaged significantly more rebounds each contest, pulling down 11 more per game than the Panthers.
In fact, Camanche averages the third most rebounds per game across the entire state, all classes (38.1). One of the few times the Indians have been out-rebounded was their loss to the Panthers in mid-February.
“Get every rebound,” Delzell said. “Second chance points are huge, especially in games like this.”
The Indians also have nearly 100 more steals this season than the Panthers. The tight defensive pressure is something they’ll be leaning on, knowing that they’ll be trying to force the tempo.
“Dealing with an offense like that, where it’s slower pace, we have to up the pressure some more,” senior LJ Henderson said. “We have to force the issue a little bit.”
It’s the Indians’ second trip to state in the last four years, the last coming in 2017.
Many of the seniors are making their second trip out to Des Moines, this time as the team leaders.
Cam Soenksen is one of those. He played a large role on the 2017 state team, and that’s continued for the last three years too. Some of that experience is coming in handy this time around.
“[I’ve been] trying to get them to understand that it’s a little different playing in a arena like that,” Soenksen said. “It’s hard to hear each other, and it all starts with communication.”
It’s also Josh Davis’ second trip at the head of the program.
The Indians have been reveling in the state-qualifying feelings over the last week, enjoying many congratulations and events put on by their own community.
“Every high schooler’s dream is to play at state,” Henderson said. This is Henderson’ first year with the Indians. “It feels like we’re living like kings thanks to the community. There’s so much support behind us.”
The Indians beat Cascade in the first round in 2017, falling to both Western Christian and Kuemper Catholic in the next two contests. They’ve had the taste of the state tournament and of Wells Fargo, and now they’re focused on a bigger goal.
“They’re very excited but they’re focused,” Coach Davis said. “It’s time to get after it. We’re excited to be out there but qualifying wasn’t the end of our season. We have to get out there and prove ourselves and I think our guys are hungry from more.”
