The Camanche football team has had a recipe for success in the 2020 playoffs thus far, and the Indians don’t plan on changing a thing heading into its Class 2A Quarterfinal matchup with West Liberty at 7 p.m. Friday in Camanche.
“We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing, executing our stuff and make sure we’re doing our jobs,” Indians coach Dustin Coit said. “We’ve got a really good West Liberty team coming into town and we’re going to be ready to go.”
The Indians (8-1) have a rematch with the Comets (6-2) after defeating them 20-0 on Sept. 25 at West Liberty. In that game, Camanche limited West Liberty star running back Jahsiah Galvan to 98 yards and the Comets' offense as a whole to just 123 yards. The Comet defense intercepted Camanche quarterback Michael Delzell twice, but Cade Everson had 130 yards on 24 carries with a TD and a punt return for TD, and Delzell had a TD pass to Tucker Dickherber as the Indians got the job done.
“There’s some things we didn’t do well in that game that we need to shore up and fix, and I think we’ll do that,” Coit said. “Obviously they’re going to have some wrinkles and we are too. We’ll go from there and see who executes their plan better.”
West Liberty has been on a roll in the playoffs, beginning with a first-round win over Maquoketa (35-16) and a second-round win over Mount Vernon (26-20) — the only team that has defeated Camanche this season. Last week, the Comets had a dramatic finish against Williamsburg, returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown as time expired to defeat Williamsburg 20-14.
While West Liberty only has 526 team passing yards this season, Galvan has been the workhorse — he has 1,556 yards on 178 carries with 12 TDs. He also leads the team with three interceptions.
“We know Galvan is their guy,” Coit said. “He’s had a really good year. He’s a great runner, he’s fast, he’s shifty and he runs hard, too. He’s got a good combination of what most good backs have. We have to make sure we’re eliminating his big plays. If he’s getting big plays and getting big runs, we’re in trouble. We’ve got make sure we’re bottling him up.
“With a back like that, he’s going to get some yards and we’ve just got to keep him out of the end zone.”
It will be business as usual for a Camanche offense led by Delzell, Everson, Dickherber and receiver Jordan Lawrence, and a defense that has shut out the Comets before. Coit said Everson, who was knocked out toward the end of the Indians’ playoff win over Tipton last week, is 100 percent after getting the wind knocked out of him.
“We’re trying to keep it as normal as possible,” Coit said. “Obviously, our kids know what’s at stake and we coaches know what’s at stake. We’ve got to make sure we stay grounded and be ready to go Friday night, because West Liberty’s coming in really confident. They beat some really good teams in the playoffs and they’ve won them all on the road, so we’ve got to be ready to go Friday night.”
This is the farthest any team from Camanche has made it to the playoffs in the program’s history. Coit said that’s no accident.
“Right now, we’ve got a group of kids that have been very committed, especially the senior group,” Coit said. “They’ve been in the weight room with coach (Sean) Lawrence since their seventh grade year and they’ve continued to do that. They’re a hard-working group of kids and the good thing about this group is they’ve had a lot of success in just about everything they’ve done. We got third last year in basketball in the state and a lot of those guys are on that team. We have a bunch of guys that are state track qualifiers, so they know what it takes to win and they know what they have to do to work hard and get to that point.
“As a coaching staff, when you have kids like that, I don’t want to say it makes it easy, but it does for us because we don’t have to waste our time getting on the kids for not working hard and not getting in the weight room in the offseason. The kids just do it because they know that’s what they’re supposed to do. That leads to success on the playing field.”
