CAMANCHE – With plenty of cheers and and an excited bench, the Camanche Indians walked away with a huge 87-42 over Mid-Prairie to open their postseason.
The Indians, who ended their 2019 season in the sub-state game, opened their postseason with the victory on Thursday. Head coach Josh Davis was able to play every single player on his roster and saw 11 of them score.
Seven of those hit three-pointers.
“It was awesome,” Davis said. “We played well enough to win on Senior Night, but it was kind of a flat night for us. We never really had that moment.
“[Ethan] Buckley and [Nolan] Baker didn’t really get that standing ovation because they ended on the floor, and it was awesome to get that moment for them tonight.”
It wasn’t much of a contest from the get-go. The Indians came out with a 28-17 first quarter, and then extended their lead to 22 by the time the half was over.
That allowed the subs later in the second half.
“It was a good start for us to get going,” Davis said.
The Indians drained 13 threes in total – three each by both Cameron Soenksen and Caleb Delzell.
Four players scored in double digits. Zach Erwin finished with a team-high 14 points, and boht LJ Henderson and Caleb Delzell had 13. Jordan Lawrence had 11 points.
“It was all defensively,” Davis said. “Getting our hands up, getting touches on balls and getting steals. We really connected defensively these last few weeks.”
The Indians (19-3) move on to the Class 2A district final on Tuesday, taking on Williamsburg (15-7) at Davenport West.
“We just have to stay sharp, connected,” Davis said. “We don’t need to change a whole lot just stay connected defensively and make sure we make the right rotations.”
Northeast ends season in battle
The Rebels never gave up against the No. 4 team in the state, but their postseason came to an end on Thursday with a 38-34 loss to Monticello on the road.
The Rebels fell behind 18-10 after the first half and a slow second quarter, but made a comeback late in the game that fell just short.
The Rebels end their season 13-10. They say goodbye to seniors Dakota Stevenson, Dawson Rickords, Riley Wolfe, Grant Rickertsen, Trey McAleer, Cole Lee, and Atzin Dondiego.
