PRESTON – Both Prince of Peace and Easton Valley moved on in the Class 1A District 5 bracket after wins on Thursday in Preston.
Irish edge Maquoketa Valley in final seconds
With nearly 35 seconds left and the game all evened up, Maquoketa Valley had the ball.
The Prince of Peace boys played defense as the clock ticked down – 30, 20 and 10. That’s when the Wildcats let up a shot.
It rolled around the back of the rim and into senior Nathan Moeller’s waiting hands, and he chucked the ball to the other end of the court, where Kyler Wallace easily banked it in from the left block.
That was the end of a 51-49 district win for the Irish on Thursday night in Preston, and a win that seemed unprecedented after the team started the season 0-5.
“I knew we were capable, we just had a slow start,” Prince of Peace head coach Gerry Murphy said. “We really picked it up after [holiday] break.”
The Irish got off to an incredibly slow start against the Wildcats. Their zone defense was just a step slow on the rotations, giving Maquoketa Valley multiple wide open perimeter shots. Plus, with that slow rotation they quickly got into foul trouble while trying to recover.
“We were a step slow,” Murphy said. “We wanted to do a zone to stay out of foul trouble, but it worked out the opposite of what we were planning.”
They trailed by as many as 11 points in the first quarter alone, able to cut it to 18-11 by the time the first eight minutes were over.
“We didn’t match their intensity,” Murphy said. “And with a team like that ... they’re probably one of the most disciplined teams that we play. They just really run their sets and do a really good job. They’re disciplined on both ends of the floor.”
They immediately jumped out with some energy. Moeller picked up one of his many blocked shots on the day, and found CamRon Williams down the floor for an easy bucket to pull within two. They senior Gage Ruden got a steal on the perimeter, and the guard found freshman Marcus Blount for an easy basket to tie things up at 21-21.
Things would stay close for a while, until the Wildcats looked like they were going to pull away again in the fourth quarter. A couple of outside shots gave them a six point lead.
“We got down but got a charge in at the end,” Murphy said. “We know they can shoot it, and we really screened out there at the end and didn’t let them get the extra shots.”
But the Irish chipped away again and tied things up with under three minutes to play, leading to the exciting finish for the blue and gold.
Business-as-usual for undefeated River Hawks
It was nothing out of the ordinary for the Easton Valley boys as they kept their overall record perfect with a dominant performance over Clayton Ridge Guttenberg. The River Hawks walked away with a 94-24 victory.
It didn’t take long to get started. Hunter Holdgrafer pulled down an offensive rebound, kicked it out to Jessen Weber who nailed the three-pointer on the first possession.
The River Hawks had a couple cold shots, but their defense shut down Clayton Ridge. Their full court zone forced multiple turnovers, many landing right in the hands of guards Cade Jargo and Nate Trenkamp in the back court.
Even with a slower offense, their rebounds and their defense kept them at a comfortable 9-2 lead.
That’s when they really took off, and Kaleb Cornilsen grabbed an offensive rebound for the three-point play to kick off the second and setting their lead at 24-8.
The River Hawks exploded in the second quarter, holding Clayton Ridge to just four points while they scored 29.
Kaleb Cornilsen and Cade Jargo led the scoring, with Cornilsen putting up 23 and Jargo draining five threes for 20 points. Jessen Weber had another 16.
Prince of Peace (9-12) will now face the River Hawks (22-0) in the district semifinal on Tuesday night, mimicking a district final from 2019. That game will be in Preston, with the winner moving on to the final at Cascade next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.