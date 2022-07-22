CLINTON - Earlier this week the River City Crush took home the 10U USSSA Gold Bracket State Championship.
All the players and coaches for the Crush reside right here in Clinton and are showing that there is a bright future ahead for this crop of talent.
The boys went 6-0 during their tournament run that ultimately led to their championship win.
They scored 70 runs while allowing only 42 runs to come across the plate. They averaged 11.7 runs a game with a 4.7 run differential between them and their opponents.
This run included a 12-11 win over the Iowa Young Guns and a 13-12 win over the WDM Storm.
They end their season on top with a 16 and 16 record.
The squad is coached by Kevin Hart, Pat Clark, Shane Lieferman, Andy Elmore and Darion Clark. The players consist of Easton Clark, Tony Hansen, Brantley Easley, Emerson Lieferman, Vance Oehrlein, Jacobi Hart, Aiden Elmore, Drew Sokolovich, Jarek Connell, Elijah Hardwick, Cayden Yarolem.
