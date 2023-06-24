CLINTON - The Clinton LumberKings (12-8) lost against the Lafayette Aviators (12-7) 4-0 at NelsonCorp Field on Friday night.
Matt Irvine, Clinton's starter, got into trouble early in his outing. He would allow six hits, three runs, all earned, three walks and strike out five batters and gave up a home run.
Lafayette would score three runs in the first courtesy of a solo home run hit in the top of the first by Max Mandler, the second batter of the Aviator's line up, which would then be followed by a two RBI single by Parker Harrison to take a 3-0 lead at the end of the first.
The Aviators and Harrison would strike again in the top of the fifth on a RBI single to complete the scoring for Lafayette in the game taking a 4-0 lead.
Clinton stranded at least one runner in every inning of the ball game and managed to collect only five hits.
Trevor Burkhart and Casen Neuman collected two hits each with a double and a single for both batters. Alex Diaz would collect a single hit as well.
The Aviators starter Calvin Shepherd would receive a no-decision as he was one out shy of collecting the requirement of a win possibility. He would allow three hits, no runs, three walks and seven strikeouts in four and two thirds innings.
Tyler Papenbrock would come in relief and earn the win allowing two hits, no runs, three walks and four strikeouts in three and two thirds innings of work.
Clinton relied heavily on Logan Romasanta to keep the Aviator's bats at bay in the final three innings. He allowed one hit, no runs, three walks and three strikeouts.
Game two against the Lafayette Aviators with start at 6:30 p.m. with the gates at NelsonCorp Field opening at 5:30 p.m.
