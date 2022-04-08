CLINTON – Thursday featured another bitterly cold and rainy evening in Clinton, and the River Kings took their home field for the first time this season.
The debut on Coan Field finished in an 8-0 loss to Muscatine.
The River Kings faced some of the toughest opponents so far in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. They first saw Pleasant Valley, and then Muscatine, both of whom regularly top the conference. Their sole win of the season so far has come against Wapello in tournament play.
After a few deadlocked minutes in the first half of the game, the Muskies found the first openings. They got the ball in front of the Clinton net and took a corner kick. Although that one didn’t result in anything, the second one was found by a Muscatine head and bounced into the goal past River King keep Drew Cooley.
“We need to be more aggressive and take charge,” head coach Logan Kruse said. “I think we are too hesitant and expecting someone else to handle the situation.”
Another corner kick just a few minutes later nearly ended the same way if it wasn’t for Cooley’s save. Cooley ended with 10 on the night.
It took just five minutes for Muscatine to find the back of the net again. A single athlete dribbled through the Clinton defense and shot one into the far corner to go up 2-0.
By halfway through the first half the Muskies had garnered the 5-0 lead and they extended it to 5-0 40 minutes through.
The River Kings, a speedy roster, had multiple pushes. They always seemed to be broken up by Muscatine around midfield when a pass just didn’t quite make it to the red jersey.
“We worked a lot on this the past few practices, but it still isn’t where we need it to be,” Kruse said. “Our decision making on and off the ball has to come more from anticipation to what is going to happen, rather than reacting to what has already happened. Currently we are reacting, which puts us a step late in most sequences.”
The River Kings host plenty of experience among their offensive attack. Returners Zach Connell and Juan Anguiano anchor the forwards and were the leading scorers last season. Kruse wants to see the River Kings find ways to push the ball towards the net more throughout each competition.
The River Kings took just two shots on goal throughout the 80 minutes of competition on Thursday night at home compared to the Muskies 19.
“I’m hoping to get the ball moving more,” Kruse said. “We had several good opportunities to use our defense in support, or switch the attack, but we aren’t finding them quite yet.”
The River Kings (1-4) look to bounce back next week. They’ll host local opponent and Class 1A school Prince of Peace (Northeast co-op) at home next Thursday night. The Irish have put away three straight wins throughout the last week over Cedar Valley Christian, Maquoketa and Marquette Catholic.
