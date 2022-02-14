The Clinton bowling teams are headed to Cedar Rapids on Tuesday morning, set to take their aim at the state meet.
This year’s qualifier is a little different. In the past, teams have bowled five Baker games and two individual games. This year, the team will bowl a total of 15 Baker games to qualify as a team. The top two teams from each 2A and 3A site will move on to state (top team for Class 1A).
Then there will be a break, and everyone will bowl three individual games. The top eight individual scores will move on to the state meet (top four individuals in Class 1A).
The state meet will follow the same exact format.
For the Clinton boys, they’re coming off of a state title year. They lost quite a few from their roster, but return individual champion, Cooper Kohl.
“I wanted to come back and bowl this year and it made me motivated to make it back to state,” Kohl said. Kohl is a junior this year. “Made sure in the summertime I’m still practicing and still staying up.”
Besides Kohl, the only other returner is Josh Baker. He was an alternate on the 2021 state team.
Head coach Shaun Hartman has noticed the two upperclassmen step up in an attempt to acclimate some of the newer members of the team.
“A lot of them weren’t a part of it and weren’t able to see that experience,” Hartman said. “The team dynamic was definitely ruffled from last year.
“Josh and Cooper, they’ve tried to get the others involved and get that team cohesion. It was slow going. The freshman were kind of quiet but I think they’re learning and getting to it.”
The boys struggled with consistency at times early in the season, but started hitting a rhythm late. That included a runner-up finish at the Muscatine Baker roll off.
They’re taking that as a good sign when it comes to the Baker portion of state-qualifying.
“You want to get the most pins you can, that’s the time it really matters,” Kohl said.
“The Baker portion is closer to the team aspect of everything,” Baker said. “We have to come together and make sure we’re making the same moves, making the same plays, making sure we’re in the same head space. That’s how you score the best you can.”
It’s important for Josh Baker to help lead mentally. It’s the part of his game he worked hardest on and definitely a huge part of the sport as a whole.
“I’ve worked on my head game,” Baker said. “Staying out of my head and making sure my emotions don’t take over me. Making sure I stay focused. Definitely a lot of lanes, more than that a lot of practice in the weight room. I want to make sure my body is in shape to keep me motivated.”
Overall, despite some inexperience the River Kings are confident heading into Tuesday’s meet at May City Bowl.
“We still have some really good bowlers this year,” Kohl said. “We’re picking up our spares, we’re practicing really well.
“We have a great coach and we have the kids who want to do it.”
On the girls’ end, they’re coming in on a state drought. The last girls’ team to qualify for the state meet was in 2019, the season before Coach Hartman took over the program.
Just one senior bowled on that state-qualifying team: Hannah Hartman.
Hartman is feeling confident in the group that has bowled so far this season for the River Queens.
“I think the team goal is to bowl our best at substate and state,” Hannah said. “We have a really good chance this year.”
There’s a wide range of experience on the team. Hannah Hartman and Ciara Grinnall are both seniors. Sidney Pawski and Ana Cunningham are juniors, then Maren Schwarz and Abby Nylin are freshman.
But, the girls have worked hard to make sure those age differences haven’t mattered. It’s paid off many times in their Baker consistency.
“I think they’ve kind of learned to get along outside of bowling,” Hartman said. “They’ve gotten together to become a team. I think that’s where they saw they fell short last year and they wanted to be that cohesive team like the boys were.”
It’s especially important on the girls’ side. Senior Ciara Grinnall will be the first to admit that emotions can run high. Afterall, bowling is a frustrating sport to begin with.
“I can get in my head a lot,” Grinnalll said. “Most of the time, I just go into a happy place and try to remember that hey, I’m just here for fun.”
The team support is crucial to some of that mental space.
“We’ve all been so supportive of each other,” Grinnall said. “If we notice someone is getting down and it’s bringing their score down, then we kind of pump them up and get them back engaged and back into the game.”
The Queens started off the year on a good winning streak, and took on some of the toughest competition in the state. Now, they’re heading into the Class 2A state-qualifying meet knowing they’ve seen some of their harder opponents already.
And they’re feeling good about breaking that three year absence from Cadillac Lanes.
“I’m feeling very confident that we’re going to keep kicking butt like we have been,” Grinnall said.
