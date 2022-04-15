When Bridget Hayes was just 12 years old, she thought she would give boxing a try.
It’s not something a lot of girls are into. It’s something even less girls at Calamus-Wheatland Middle and High Schools participate in because of both proximity to gyms and general interest.
But that’s what she got into. Next month, she’s heading to Colorado to attend a camp at the Olympic training center.
“I was so excited,” Hayes said. She’s currently a junior at Cal-Wheat. “At first, I was shook, I was super blown away. I couldn’t believe I was going to be in the same space as these people because these people are who I’ve been watching in tournaments growing up. Now, I can’t believe that I’m in with them.”
The camp is two weeks and athletes were selected specifically to attend. Just two athlete from each weight class in the entire nation, no matter the gym size or location, were invited to attend.
For the last five years, Hayes’ mom has been driving her back and forth from the Cal-Wheat area to Clinton, where she trains with Joe Garcia at Iowa Top Team Gym downtown.
She quickly realized it was the sport she wanted to devote her attention to. She likes the independence and her self-motivation is what has propelled her to new heights.
“I’ve got my team here, but it’s not really a team sport,” Hayes said. “I like that you don’t have anyone else to rely on it’s just you and it’s the work that you do to make it work for yourself.”
After starting at Iowa Top team, she got into the ring.
“I had never really watched it, I didn’t know what I was getting into,” Hayes said. “After a couple of months, they asked me if I wanted to fight and as soon as I found my first one I was in it.”
She worked her way through tournaments at the state level, then the regional level. She won national tournaments. After aging out of the junior tournaments, she started competing at higher and higher levels.
She earned herself a No. 3 ranking.
The selection process for this camp was never easy, but she clearly has made her mark on boxing quickly.
Heading into it, She’s just trying to soak it in.
“I just want to learn as much as I can,” Hayes said. “It’s the best coaches in the sport, they got people to the Olympic level. I just want to get everything Ic an from them because it’s not every day that you get access to that kind of coaching.”
Coming out of this camp, athletes can be selected to train with Team USA and compete nationally. She’s out to make an impression.
She’s not stopping there. Hayes has worked to graduate a semester early and is planning on that this upcoming December.
She’s also eyeing Olympic trials.
She’s the first to admit she didn’t get there alone. Hayes points to her teammates at Iowa Top Team – continuing to push her year in and year out. She points to her mom, who drove her into Clinton for practice after practice before she got her own license. She credit Coach Joe and the knowledge he’s passed on to her over the years. She thanks her community for the continued support and inquiries about her sport.
The list is endless.
But ultimately, she’s set herself apart. Hayes says the way she trains is to stop opponents as quickly as possible. It’s important in her matches and the way she comes out on top.
It’s what she says the world needs to look for as she keeps making her name known in the boxing world.
“It’s better to just stop you and keep it out of the judges hands,” Hayes said. “I train like that, you know, like really hard. I’m just trying to go You don’t want to be in the ring with me. That’s the thing that people need to learn and they’re going to learn very quickly coming up.”
