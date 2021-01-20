CLINTON — At times, Taylon Hayes thought the River Kings might be giving up.
Tuesday night, they proved him wrong.
“It feels so good. So good,” Hayes said. “I had hope in these guys, definitely. I’m just proud of us honestly because I thought they were starting to give up, then we come out and do something like this.
“We put four quarters together like we’ve been trying to do all year. We do it one time and look — we win, so I think we did a pretty good job.”
Clinton earned its first win of the season over Bettendorf, 54-49 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game at home.
“I’m just so happy for the kids,” Clinton coach Troy Ersland. “What a relief. What a relief. They work so hard. Two games ago against (Davenport) Assumption, it was our worst game of the season. We showed some life on Saturday and it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to beat a quality program like Bettendorf.
“These guys just kept hanging on and hanging on and hanging on — all the credit to the kids and they did a fantastic job.”
Clinton improved to 1-9 while Bettendorf fell to 0-5.
Clinton started the game on a 7-0 run and led 15-8 by the end of the first quarter, ending on a layup plus the foul from senior Treveon Bailey.
Clinton kept up the scoring in the second quarter and junior Jai Jensen nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Clinton led 25-16 at halftime.
That put the River Kings in unfamiliar territory: protecting a lead.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t been in this situation very much with this group,” Ersland said. “For them to hang on and close out a very physical game and handle that pressure, they’re starting to get it and they’re starting to make that progress. I was really happy they could hang on there. It was nerve-wracking, though.”
Jensen said the team knew what it needed to do.
“Like I said at halftime, we usually have a good first quarter and our second quarter starts off slow, but we put the first and second quarters together, had a good half and I just told the team, ‘You gotta finish the whole game,’” Jensen said.
Both offenses came out hot in the third quarter, but Clinton outscored the Bulldogs 15-13 to take a 40-29 lead — but Bettendorf ended the quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Carter Furness.
With 1:32 remaining in the game, Furness hit a 3-pointer to cut Clinton’s lead to 49-43. Jensen hit a pair of free throws a few plays later, but Furness hit another deep 3-pointer with 32 seconds to go.
Clinton split a pair of free throws to make it 52-46, and right on queue, Furness hit yet another 3 with a defender in his face, making it 52-49 with just 15 seconds on the clock.
Bettendorf fouled Clinton on the next inbounds play and Hayes stepped up to the line with five seconds remaining and a chance to put the game away.
He sank both shots from the charity stripe. Game over.
“I was like, ‘At least knock down one,’” Hayes said. “At least, because I know (Furness) was capable of coming up and hitting another one. I knocked them down and it was just a huge sigh of relief. Sealed the game and got the win.”
Ersland was proud to see Hayes come up with a clutch moment.
“Our relationship has really grown,” Ersland said. “I’m just so proud of him as a young man and those were the biggest free throws he’s ever had, and for him to step up there and sink those, that was huge. I’m really proud of him and really happy for him.”
Jensen felt relieved to get a win, especially after last football season.
“Went through a whole football season — last time I won a game, it was baseball, so it was great,” Jensen said. “We try to our best each night, but sometimes I feel they give up here and there and get used to losing, but I feel like we played great tonight.”
Sophomore Lucas Weiner led the River Kings with 15 points, including a big third quarter. Ersland said Weiner has been doing a nice job as a post player.
“I wasn’t going to bring him up unless I was going to start him,” Ersland said. “It’s a tough position for a sophomore to come up and start in this league, which is a tough league. He’s getting it. (Assistant coach Bill Misiewicz) is really working with him and our other posts in practice.
“It was really good to see him finishing around the basket. He really anchored us in the third quarter and played through foul trouble. The curve is really long for him because he’s so young, but he never complains, he comes to work and does a lot of good stuff for us.”
Weiner wants to keep the wins coming.
“It feels good, but we’ve got to keep working and just keep playing strong,” he said.
Jensen had 13 points, Hayes had 11 and Bailey added nine.
Hayes doesn’t want the River Kings to be one-hit wonders. He believes in his team.
“We’ve got to act like we’re still 0-9 and just keep going like we were, how we came out today — put another four quarter game together,” Hayes said. “I think we can get it done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.