Clinton boys basketball coach Troy Ersland is starting his third season at the helm of the program, and it’s starting off in turmoil.
Clinton schools have been online for a couple of weeks, not starting the hybrid school model until this week. Along with shutting down the school, that also shuts down all organized school activities.
“We got the first three practices of the season in and then had to shut it down,” Ersland said. “With the news that CCSD is going back to the hybrid model this week, we get to resume practicing and hopefully playing some games after this coming weekend. We are working with athletic director Andy Eberhart and other schools to work out scheduling issues.”
It doesn’t help that the starting lineup will be almost entirely new faces this year for the River Kings.
Treveon Bailey is the only returning starter for the Kings this year after they lost a group of seniors last year. That leaves some inexperience coming up to full in the holes.
Those seniors included leading scorer Max Holy.
“The approach is that the next guys will step up and be ready to fill those spots,” Ersland said. “We only have one returning starter, but we are bringing in some guys that have played a lot of basketball the past few years and a group of juniors who had a really solid season last year. I am not worried at all about our guys stepping up and filling those shoes of the seniors.”
Bailey was the second-leading scorer for the Kings last year, averaging nearly seven points-a-game and pulling down almost four boards. Taylon Hayes, a senior this year, also averaged 6.5 points a game while dishing out two assists.
Junior Jai Jensen got minutes as a sophomore as well.
“Treveon Bailey is our lone returning starter and we will look for him to be more of a leader on the court vocally and with his performance,” Ersland said. “Taylon Hayes will be looked at to be more of a steady presence on the court, too. Juniors Isiah Struve and Jai Jensen are ready to step in and make immediate impacts on both ends of the floor for us this season because of their play last season and their commitment this off-season.”
The River Kings had three wins last season, depending a lot on their shooting guards for points. They shot 35 percent from the field and just under 30 percent from the 3.
They’ll be looking at a similar approach with a very small lineup this year.
“We will be fast and aggressive,” Ersland said. “We will have the ability to push the ball up and down the floor quickly with Taylon Hayes and Isiah Struve sharing primary ball-handling duties. We have a good group of confident shooters that will step up and take shots when the opportunity presents itself. We are not the deepest team and we will be smaller than many of the teams we will face, especially in the MAC.”
With practice just starting up again this week, they’ll be looking to find some chemistry between the returners Ersland has and the new faces ready to be incorporated.
The Clinton boys program hasn’t had more than 10 wins in four seasons. In his third season, Coach Ersland is hoping to start seeing the difference.
“During last season, although we took our lumps, we saw real progress in kids believing in what we are trying to do,” Ersland said. “We had some big wins down the stretch of the season and gave the returners some confidence going into the offseason. The pandemic really slowed down our off-season progression, but it did that for lots of teams in Iowa.
“We want that competitive spirit we saw in most of our practices and games last year to continue this year. We have student-athletes who have been in the program for a few years now and are ready to take another step forward together.”
Keep tabs on the Clinton Herald for more on Clinton’s basketball schedule.
The Clinton boys open up against Dubuque Hempstead Saturday at home.
“We are going to continue to move forward in restoring the program to something that this community can be proud of,” Ersland said. “This is going to be a fun group to see make progress throughout the season and our style of play is going to be exciting for our fans to watch in person or online.”
