CLINTON — Pleasant Valley defeated the Clinton boys basketball team 65-32 Tuesday night, but River Kings coach Troy Ersland saw some positives in the team’s loss.
“Tale of two halves, really,” Ersland said. “It was really physical and our guys were battling and not getting calls, and that’s fine — that happens. It’s 4A basketball. But we let that affect us on the offensive end and we weren’t making the next play, which is one of our focuses.
“In the second half, we were really battling and we were really proud of the effort. I know we ended up losing by what we lost by, but it doesn’t matter. The effort in the second half is something we can build on.”
Pleasant Valley improved to 5-2 while Clinton dropped to 0-5.
Clinton junior Jai Jensen said the team struggled to come out of the gate with energy, but picked it up as the game went on.
“I don’t think we had the energy at all in the first half,” Jensen said. “Shots weren’t falling but I thought we were getting shots — we had opportunities and our offense did a little bit better in the second half, but it’s something to build off.”
It was also the team’s first game with a new starting lineup — Clinton junior Isiah Struve is out with an ankle injury and junior Ethan Buer is starting in his place.
Jensen said it will take some time for the new five to mesh, but they’re working hard at it.
“We’ve just got to come together,” Jensen said. “This was our first time with this starting lineup because Isaiah’s out for a little bit. I think we can improve and just keep building and building.”
Ersland was impressed with Jensen and a few of the others’ leadership.
“I thought Jai Jensen played his butt off,” Ersland said. “One play, he had like four or five offensive rebounds in a row. Treveon Bailey has been playing well, I liked Taylon Hayes’ maturity in the second half. Those three tonight were really good.”
Ersland said the bench is stepping up, too.
“We’re starting to get contributions from some guys coming in off the bench, like Logan (Mulholland) and Seth (Dotterweich), so we’ve just got to keep building on that in practice and see if we can’t bounce back on Friday night.”
The Clinton boys and girls basketball teams host Central DeWitt Friday in a Mississippi Rivers Athletic Conference bout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.