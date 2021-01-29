CLINTON — River Kings senior Adam McColley learned a lot about himself as a swimmer this year.
“If anything, I learned I’m a terrible butterfly swimmer and an okay breaststroke swimmer,” McColley said with a laugh.
The Clinton boys swim team celebrated its senior night in a 114-41 loss to Davenport Central Thursday night, honoring McColley — the boys’ lone senior — and Emily Frye, who missed the girls’ senior night last fall due to a COVID-19 scare that turned out to be just normal allergies.
“It was really fun and I was glad to celebrate it with the boys. I’m glad I was here for it,” Frye said.
She misses swimming with the girls team.
“It’s about the sport, obviously, but the girls are what make the team,” Frye said. “Getting to know and work with all the different personalities make the team different every year.”
McColley picked up swimming only recently after deciding he wanted a winter sport to go with running.
“I’m very sad I didn’t swim the last three years because this is really special,” McColley said. “You might think, ‘Swimming? Who would ever want to drown themselves for that long?’ But once you get stuck in, it’s all joy.”
Clinton coach Albert Hayton has been pleased with McColley’s progress.
“We found out what strokes he’s good at,” Hayton said. “Backstroke and freestyle are usually pretty good. He’s gotten a lot better throughout the years and he seems to be excited — he’s not nervous like he was at the beginning of the season.”
McColley appreciates his teammates.
“There used to be a lot more runners on the swim team and that’s what pulled me into swimming versus wrestling and all the other sports,” McColley said. “I did know a few people here, but they didn’t make it hard to befriend them. They’re a very good group of people. I really like this place. They’re very polite and very eloquent when they want to be.”
In the loss to Central, Hayton said the River Kings picked it up more in the second half.
“We swam a little tired,” Hayton said. “We seemed to do pretty good toward the end of the meet today, which was kind of weird — usually we fall off in the second half. We had some good fly times today, some good back times, good breast times, but you could just tell there were a few people a little bit tired and we ended up having those extra days off because of the weather.”
