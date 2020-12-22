CLINTON — Some boys swimming teams opened their seasons a few meets ago, or at least had a little practice before jumping into the pool, but it was trial by fire for the Clinton River Kings.
Clinton opened its season with the River King Holiday Invite, but coach Albert said it went without a hitch.
“Everything ran well,” Hayton said. “No hiccups for being the first meet of the season for us. I think for some of the other schools, it might’ve been their first meet as well. It was a good opportunity for everybody to get some swims in, to finally get some times. I think we swam quite well for the ones that we did have swimming.”
Pleasant Valley won the meet with 543 team points, followed by Hempstead (301), Muscatine (132), Burlington (119), Dubuque Senior (108), Keokuk (54) and Clinton (43).
Though Clinton’s point total wasn’t the highest, the River Kings were unable to fill some positions and in the events they did race, they broke times set in a season preview meet-practice, as well as times from last year.
“With what has gone on since last season, it’s been pretty tough for them to get any kind of time in or water time,” Hayton said. “Anything and everything between last year and this year seems to have paid off. It’s been pretty tough to do anything. They’re just stronger in general, some of them went out for other activities in the fall, so they got themselves prepared.
“I don’t think we really had a bad swim at all. I think everybody swam well and everybody got their nerves out of the way. When your first meet is the invite, I guess I wouldn’t say it’s nerve-wracking, but they get a little nervous because it’s a big show, a lot of teams there.”
Clinton’s Caleb Dornbush, Conner Sattler, Paul Duray and Matt Determan finished ninth (2:05.1) in the 200-yard medley relay and eighth (1:47.64) in the 200 free relay. Dornbush placed ninth (1:08.24) in the 100 backstroke and 16th in the 200 individual medley (2:45.24). Determan placed 18th (28.15) in the 50 freestyle. Duray placed 11th (58.57) in the 100 freestyle. Sattler placed 12th (1:21.96) in the 100 breaststroke. Brian Unke, Merick Still, Alex Cuatlacuatl and Aiden Roberts placed ninth (4:44.88) in the 400 free relay.
Hayton’s main goal for the team this season is to enjoy it — especially with everything else going on in the world.
“We want to make sure everybody’s enjoying swimming with everything going on — give them an outlet to do something, just have something positive for themselves and of course we always want to get faster,” Hayton said. “Our main goal is for us to qualify for the state meet — that’s what we gear up for. We train hard, we race tired, we do all those different things because we’re worried about the final result.”
