CLINTON — River Kings coach Albert Hayton always enjoys swimming against Muscatine.
“(Muscatine coach Judd Anderson) has been around for years and years,” Hayton said. “He’s pretty good to talk to — he’s not one of those coaches that won’t tell you anything. He’ll tell you his secrets, he’ll let you see his equipment. He’s just been around forever and likes to share. No matter how good or bad it turns out, I don’t mind swimming against Muscatine. One of those teams you enjoy.”
Clinton defeated Muscatine 107-54 Thursday at home in what has been a busy couple of weeks for the River Kings — some swimmers have participated in five meets in that time.
Clinton won despite switching up its events to save some stamina for a meet Saturday at Burlington, but still got the job done.
“I think they swam well,” Hayton said. “There’s still those technical things. We can’t seem to figure out why they’re still doing those, but overall I think it was a pretty good meet and a nice victory. We’ll never turn down a victory.”
Paul Duray, Brain Unke, Caleb Dornbush and Conner Sattler won the 200-yard medley relay (2:06.23).
Unke won the 50 freestyle (27.59) and the 100 butterfly (1:15.89).
Dornbush won the 500 freestyle (6:22.38). Dornbush is in his first season with the varsity squad as a freshman, but has competed in club swim, so it’s not totally new to him.
“I’ve been used to this,” Dornbush said.
He said he wants to make it to state in the backstroke, but is honest with himself about his progress.
“I feel like as a freshman, I’m not that strong yet,” Dornbush said. “I need to physically improve my body. We’ve had a little bit of a break during COVID, so I feel like next year we can definitely try to hit that goal.”
He said the River Kings’ smaller-team size works to their advantage.
“I feel like with a smaller team, we can really just work more face-to-face with the coaches — one-on-one, you can really improve individually.”
Merick Still, Unke, Aidan Roberts and Matt Determan won the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.90). Dornbush, Sattler, Determan and Duray won the 400 freestyle relay (4:13.23).
Still won the 100 backstroke (1:25.32). Still, a sophomore, has also been working on working down to a 1:05 in the 100 butterfly and get faster in the 200 relay. He said the team is improving overall.
“We’re improving,” Still said. “A lot of time drops. We’re getting a lot better. Practices are getting faster and we’re improving — individuals and relays. We’re doing a lot better.”
