CLINTON — One of Northeast senior Thomas Machande’s favorite moments of a track and field meet happens at the end during the 4x400-meter relay.
“During the 4x4, one of my favorite moments is while we’re running under the lights, the teams run across the field,” Machande said. “That gives me a boost of adrenaline and sometimes gets me a little too amped up for my handoff, and sometimes I’m going a little fast or a little slow.
“The crowd really sends motivation and ‘Oorah’ while we’re running.”
And the Rebels gave the crowd a lot to cheer about Tuesday night.
The Rebels’ boys track and field team placed third (95 team points) behind meet-winner Pleasant Valley (145) and runner-up North Scott (95) at the 100th Gateway Classic at the River King and Queen Athletic Complex.
Clinton placed fourth (86), Muscatine fifth (84) Camanche sixth (62) and Bettendorf seventh (13).
The Rebels won four relays and placed second in two more on the day.
Jimmy Weispfenning, Cade Hughes, Caleb Gruhn and Machande won the 4x200 relay (1:34.65). Gruhn, Machande, Hughes and Zebediah Cox won the 4x400 relay (3:37.21). Jace Rathje, Gruhn, Joe Hasken and Carter Jargo won the 4x800 relay (8:26.23). Talib Bird, Hughes, Weispfenning and Machande won the 800 sprint medley (1:41.69). Bird, Hughes, Machande and Weispfenning placed second in the 4x100 relay (44.59). Bird, William Schemers, Cox and Rathje placed second in the distance medley (3:56.38).
Machande said it’s an awesome feeling seeing the final runner of a relay across the finish line for first place.
“It’s pretty awesome, especially when I’m sitting in the exchange zone and I’m cheering my team on as they’re flying into me — it’s a great feeling,” Machande said.
He said technique is important for success in any relay.
“The perfect handoff is, everybody runs the exact distance of their race,” Machande said. “In a 4x4, everybody runs a 400 — there’s nobody running a 410, a 390 — everybody runs the correct distance for the race so when coach says the splits, the splits are accurate and everybody’s running the right distance.”
More importantly, though, Machande said something more personal can be just as crucial.
“Knowing my teammates better,” Machande said. “Some of them are underclassmen and getting to know them at practices, going on long runs together and actually knowing my teammates has made me a better runner, so I can see their facial expressions and know how they are coming into the zone if I need to actually prepare for a different-style handoff.”
Weispfenning likes where the relay teams are at.
“It’s nice to come out here and work as a team and try to place high at the meets, try to win a lot of the relays and the ultimate goal is state at the end,” Weispfenning said.
Weispfenning also won the 200 dash (23.20). Hasken placed second in the 800 run (2:05.34) and Rathje placed third (2:14.88). Nathan Ketelsen placed third in the 3,200 run (11:00.30).
Clinton’s Addison Binnie won the 400 dash (53.25). He said the race went smooth.
“At the blocks, I always take the first two steps really, really hard — as hard as I can,” Binnie said. “Lean the curves with a nice stride and then dig deep on the backstretch, have a nice stride again on the curve and then give it all I got on the last one.”
Binnie said he feels good out on the track this year.
“I’m feeling great,” Binnie said. “It was a strong race for me. I’ve been working up to that race for a while now. I ran them in middle school and it’s second nature now.”
He said the River Kings as a whole are improving.
“It’s been going solid,” Binnie said. “We’ve been running well as a team, just showing up and working hard every day at practice, and it’s paying off.”
Clinton’s Parker Sirna placed second in the 1,600 run (4:56.51). Seth Dotterweich placed second in the 400 hurdles (1:00.33). Devan Galant, Jai Jensen, Ashten Corbin and Sirna won the distance medley (3:54.41). Joe Simpson won the shot put (52-01). Logan Mulholland placed second in the long jump (19-03).
Camanche’s Adam Dunlap won the high jump. Dunlap competes in a few events, but he said he’s able to go from one to the next with no issues.
“My coach does a pretty good job of spreading my races out,” Dunlap said. “I do have to go from the sprint medley to the high jump, but I get a break, so it’s fine.”
He gets motivated by his teammates, who are some of the most athletic runners in the area.
“They’re all really hard workers,” Dunlap said. “They don’t get there from doing nothing. With football, basketball, wrestling, all of it — they’re really hard workers. Dylan, Jo, Cade, those guys set the bar for us on how to work hard and achieve our goals.”
Camanche’s Tucker Dickherber won the long jump (19-03).
“I was actually struggling with scratching throughout the event, so on my final jump, I had to move my mark back a good amount and just hope for the best,” Dickherber said. “Long jump has been very good this year and hopefully as the weather continues to get warmer, I’m able to continue to perform well.”
Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence won the 100 dash (11.39). Andrew Butt placed second in the 3,200 run (10:52.36). Cade Everson, Dickherber, Ethan Schultz and Dunlap placed second in the 800 sprint medley (1:43.53).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.