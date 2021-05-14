DAVENPORT — The Clinton boys track and field team had qualifiers in five events and the girls team had three at a Class 4A State Qualifying Meet Thursday at Brady Street Stadium.
For the boys, Clinton senior Joe Simpson qualified in the shot put (first place, 54-05.50) and the discus (first, 158-00). Sophomore Addison Binnie qualified in the 400 dash (first, 51.44). Junior Logan Mulholland qualified in the long jump (first, 20-07.50). Favin Williams, Jai Jensen, Ashten Corbin and Parker Sirna qualified in the boys distance medley (second, 3:45.35).
For the River Queens, freshman Kanijah Angel qualified in the 100 dash (fourth place, 13.21). Freshman Camryn Sattler qualified in the 3,000 run (third place, 10:58) and Ali House qualified in the shot put (fourth, 34-00).
The IHSAA State Track and Field Meet will be held from Thursday to Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Mulholland’s jump was a personal record.
“I had trouble for the last three weeks hitting the board at all, then I finally hit the board the last jump of the year, so that was good,” Mulholland said.
Mulholland recovered from ACL tear suffered last year and had to learn how to jump off the other foot.
“It was hard,” Mulholland said. “The first week, when I’d jump off the right foot instead of left foot, but then it just got easier after that.”
Clinton coach Kellen Schneeberger is excited for Mulholland.
“Logan Mulholland had a great day,” Schneeberger said. “We were so excited for him. Coming off an ACL injury last year and then slipping on the board this year on a wet day would spike anyone. He never gave up on it. He and coach (Nate) Herrig really got back to basics this week and he just went for it. We talked all week about just needing one chance to do something great, and he did that on his last jump to win it. He’s really starting to come into his own in the long jump. We’re excited to see him at state.”
Mulholland is excited to go out to state with his teammates. He credits weekly visits to Buffalo Wild Wings every Thursday with bringing the River Kings closer together.
“On Thursdays, if you get 12, you get another 12,” Mulholland said.
Mulholland knows a good deal when he sees one. He’s partial to honey barbecue sauce on his wings.
Binnie also PR’d in the 400. His goal was a 51.9 going into the meet and he easily surpassed that.
“I came out really hard,” Binnie said. “I got on the last 200 — the race last week at conference, I really just kicked it in the last 200, and I came in this race thinking that if I do the same thing, there’s a good shot I’ll be going to Des Moines.
“I’m just glad I get to go with all of my teammates. I’m happy to be a part of that crew.”
Binnie wants to at least be in the 50.9 range at state.
“Addison Binnie continues to grow with confidence and drop time in the 400 dash,” Schneeberger said. “He’s such a competitor. He was laser focused on the task at hand. He’s really fought hard and won by .05. He controlled his attitude and effort like we preach and he made it in as an underclassman.”
The meet wasn’t without drama. In the distance medley, Corbin handed off the baton to Sirna in heavy traffic. Schneeberger said Sirna had, “the carry of his life,” and pulled from around sixth or seventh place to second place with just 80 meters to go.
“He was caught by the Davenport West anchor and we thought our best relay chance was over,” Schneeberger said. “Our guys dropped four seconds to run their best time but it wasn’t enough. However, the West 200 handoff looked out of the zone and was. They were disqualified and we placed second. Our guys went from tears of disappointment to tears of happiness. You feel bad for the West team, but we ran our best race and finished hard and that freak situation went our way.”
Clinton junior Seth Dotterweich would have qualified for state in the 400 hurdles, but ran into some bad luck toward the end of the race. Dotterweich was in the lead around the final curve with just one hurdle to go, but clipped the hurdle, fell and dropped out of a qualifying spot — though he was still able to finish the race.
“He finished the race but your heart just breaks for him,” Schneeberger said. “He did everything right and was five second from state, but it just didn’t happen. He was surrounded by his teammates and our staff. You just try to find the words to say. He’s such a nice kid and you hate to see that happen, but in sports and life, bad breaks happen. He’s really developing into a strong hurdler and tonight he broke through.
“We know he’ll come back strong next year in all his sports and be hungry for track next year.”
On the girls side, though Michelle Powell did not qualify for state, she set a PR in the discus (fourth place, 104-04) by over 10 feet. She started to do full rotations instead of half rotations recently, and the change paid dividends.
“I thought, ‘This could be my last throw ever, let’s give it my all’ and it worked,” Powell said.
