CLINTON -- Clinton junior Jai Jensen said the River Kings had something Tuesday night they haven't had the past five games.
“Timely hitting,” Jensen said. “That’s what I think we’ve been not able to do the last few games. When we had people on, we hit the ball and got people in.”
Clinton defeated Iowa City Liberty 7-2 in a game that ended during the top of the sixth inning due to rain. The win breaks a five-game losing streak for the River Kings.
“It’s nice to get a win, put some runs on the board,” Clinton coach Kevin Cunningham said. “We’ve played three tough games between PV and (Iowa) City High last week. I think we only put two runs on the board in 18 innings, so it was nice to be able to come out tonight, get some timely hits, which is really what we lacked last night against Pleasant Valley.
“We had some timely hits, ran the bases well and it gives us an opportunity to put some runs on the board.”
Clinton’s Logan Mulholland had two RBIs, while Ian Thomas, Jensen, Tre Bailey and Seth Dotterweich each had one. Bailey had two hits, and Thomas, Jensen, Mulholland and Dotterweich all had one. Addison Binnie and Thomas both had two runs while Bailey and Dotterweich both had one. Binnie, Jensen and Dotterweich each had a walk. Mulholland had a double. Bailey, Dotterweich and Max Kaczinski each stole a base.
Clinton senior Jace Howard got the win on the mound, tossing 5.1 innings with six hits, two earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts.
Jensen leads the team in several categories, including hits (34), RBIs (26, third in MAC) and is second in batting average (.493, third in MAC) behind only Joe Simpson, who is out for the season after suffering ligament damage against Muscatine on June 7. In addition, Jensen is 2-2 on the mound with a 2.02 earned-run average and has a team-high 36 strikeouts (third in MAC). Hem also leads the MAC in throw outs (seven) from the catcher’s spot.
“He’s been a team leader both on and off the field,” Cunningham said. “He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do. He’s a kid that goes out in 90-plus degree weather, he’ll pitch a good game and then he’ll come out and catch for me, and he’s done that multiple times this year for me. He’s just a competitor.
“He’s picked up the void left by Joe Simpson, so I appreciate what he’s done.”
Jensen, who was a third-team all state selection last season, said his mental approach to the game has improved.
“Just confidence.” Jensen said. “Last year as a sophomore, I got confident toward the middle of the year, end of the year. This year, I came in and knew what it was all about and started driving the ball.”
The River Kings will need Jensen to continue his all-around efficiency with Simpson’s absence the rest of the season.
“He’s probably one of the best players I’ve ever coached and one of the top two or three players in the state, but at the end of the day, he’s got a lot more baseball ahead of him,” Cunningham said of Simpson. “I’m sad we won’t have him here in Clinton, but can’t wait to watch him play in college.”
Clinton sits at 9-12 (3-7 Mississippi Athletic Conference), which is tied for seventh place in the conference standings.
“I keep telling the kids we’ve got a lot of games left,” Cunningham said. “There’s a lot of things we can do. We’re not going to win the MAC, but we can certainly make our mark in the MAC, and that starts with getting some positive momentum.
“We’ll get at it Thursday and Saturday, then we got four MAC games next week. We could be right back in the hunt for at least middle of the pack in the MAC.”
