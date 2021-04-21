The Drake Relays are going to look and feel a lot different this year.
Despite this, several local athletes don’t care — they’re still going to use the opportunity to show the state of Iowa what they’ve got.
“I just want to go out and show I’m capable of running a lot faster than what I have this year,” Camanche senior Dylan Darsidan said. “These are the fastest kids in the state and I’m just a kid from a small 2A school — I just want to go out there and show what I can do at the full level of competition.”
Several local athletes will compete at the relays on Thursday at the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. For Camanche, Darsidan will compete in the 800-meter run and Jordan Lawrence will run the 200 dash. Clinton’s Joe Simpson will compete in the shot put. Northeast’s Elizabeth Chambers will be in the high jump, Neveah Hildebrandt in the 100 dash, Ellie Rickertsen in the 400 hurdles. Madison Tarr, Paige Holst, Hildebrandt and Rickertsen will compete in the 4x100 relay.
Athletes consider it maybe the most competitive meet of the year, as all classes are combined — as opposed to state, where classes are split up.
“It’s going to be very competitive and that’s what makes it so much fun, because you’re really taking the best of the best in each event and it’s just the most fun races that you’ll ever run, because you’re going to be running against 15 other guys that are going to be running just as fast as I am,” Darsidan said. “It’s going to be some fun races to watch, I’m sure.”
Lawrence, who wowed everyone with a blazing 100 dash time at the Gateway Classic on Tuesday (11.39), is ready to get out to Drake.
“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to run with some of the fastest guys in the state in the 100,” Lawrence said. “Anytime you get to run on the Blue Oval is a great time.”
Tickets were extremely limited this year due to COVID-19, and Darsidan said it will help to have two guys from Camanche out on the Oval.
“I knew he was for sure going in the 100 and I just made it in the 800 on the final day of the cutoff, and I was like, ‘Well, it’s a good thing I’m not going alone, just having another person you know who is just so committed to running and training really hard,’” Darsidan said. “He works really hard and I work really hard, and it’s really nice to see it pay off for each other.”
Darsidan dealt with breathing issues during the cross country season, but said he’s been fine so far in track. He’s glad to be back at full health.
“I really didn’t figure out what was wrong, so I’m just really thankful that it’s gone away and I’m able to run and compete to the best of my ability,” Darsidan said.
Clinton’s Simpson has been dominating the shot put this season and most recently recorded a 52-01 at the Gateway Classic. He wants to do better than that number on Thursday.
“I’m hoping to get a personal best,” Simpson said. “I just hope I can use all my energy that I have to gain a foot or two. I’m looking to either go a 53 or a 54. I’d be really happy with that, but I have to show up right away because, to make it to the finals, you need a really good throw your first three throws.
“It’ll definitely be different with all the competition I’ll have.”
He said a lot of factors can affect each throw.
“A lot of it is strength, but you get to a certain point where it’s just, you know when you catch one good — everything in the movement times up right and it just flies,” Simpson said. “Part of it is having a good amount of energy when you’re going into the ring and part of it is having the right technique, too, so when they match up, that’s when you get a bomb.”
Simpson’s parents and grandparents were lucky enough to get tickets and planned on attending, but the shot put was moved to a different location and separate tickets were needed to attend. Even though they won’t be there, Simpson said he’ll make do.
“I know they want me to not worry about it and they’ll probably be able to come to state anyway, so they’ll see me once,” Simpson said.
All of the Northeast girls are ready to roll Thursday. The Rebels have been collecting wins left and right so far in 2021.
“I’d say that I’m most excited to compete in Drake stadium again,” Hildebrandt said. “The atmosphere there is amazing, even though it probably won’t be the same as last year’s, it’s still a great experience.”
“I’m looking forward to getting back on the blue track and running with my team,” Rickertsen said. “The memories we make on these trips are something I’ll remember forever.”
“I’m definitely most excited to be back at Drake Stadium,” Tarr said. “It’s one of my favorite places, and it’s a huge honor to represent our program at such a high-level competition.“
“I’m most excited to be able to experience the Relays for the first time,” Chambers said “This is the most events our team has ever qualified, and I’m happy I could be a part of it.”
“All of the other girls that have already ran at Drake and just hearing them talk about their experiences makes me excited to compete there as well,” Holst said.
The high school portion of the Drake Relays begins Thursday morning. For a live broadcast and live stats, go to godrakebulldogs.com.
