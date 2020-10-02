DEWITT — The Central DeWitt boys golf team played in pajamas for its last meet of the season at Springbrook Country Club.
The Sabers won’t be in pajamas on Monday, though — it’ll be right back to business attire.
The Sabers will play in a Class 4A districts meet at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove on Monday, Oct. 5. In addition, Clinton will take part in the districts meet at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids the same day.
The Sabers hosted a final regular season meet Thursday with Clinton and Davenport North.
“We’re pretty excited about districts,” Central DeWitt coach Jen Froeschle said. “We’re excited about it being at Glynns Creek and today (Thursday) was just a fun way to end the season. We had a dress-up day today here with Davenport North and Clinton.
“We’ve played a lot of golf this year, which is a nice change from spring golf. This is our 12th meet and we started in early August. We’re looking forward to it. Weather looks like it will be a little chilly, but it’s going to be a good day.”
The Sabers’ Dylan McAleer and Ben Alger are coming off of a big day at the Mississippi Athletic Conference (MAC) Championship, as McAleer placed fourth and Alger seventh. In addition, McAleer was named a MAC first-team all-conference selection and Alger was named to the second team.
“We should have good confidence going in from the MAC and then tonight’s meet,” Froeschle said. “Both of them are playing well and should have a lot of confidence. Glynns Creek is a course they both like to play, so that helps.”
The team played well at a meet earlier in the season at Glynns and played a practice round this week in anticipation.
“I’m feeling good,” McAleer said. “We played Glynns yesterday (Wednesday) and I always seem to play well at that course. It’s really straightforward for me. I shouldn’t get in too much trouble there, but I’m just going to go out and play.”
McAleer said golfers need to have hot irons to do well there, which has been no problem for him in the past. He’s hoping to play well enough to earn the third trip to the IHSAA State Meet of his career.
“Last time, I was really successful there,” McAleer said. “My irons were on, like perfect. Just hitting the ball straight and irons, really. The greens are pretty simple, but just irons mainly for me. It’d be nice if I was under par, which I know I’m capable of doing there.”
Meanwhile, Clinton senior Joe Simpson — who rocked a groutfit and a cowboy hat as part of the dress-up day — is hoping to make the trip to state after missing out by one stroke last time around.
“It was kind of a choke, but I‘ve got to get some revenge this year,” Simpson said.
Simpson, who was named a MAC all-conference honorable mention, feels good about playing at Elmcrest.
“I got a practice round in Saturday, so I’m hoping I can see how the course is going to be,” Simpson said. “I think I’m in a good district — the harder district is at Glynns, so I’m kind of glad we’re not there. I’m just working on striking the ball well, that’s been my biggest downfall. I was hitting it good today, it was just so hard to putt — you never knew where the ball was going to go, but I was happy with how I struck the ball.”
It’s been awhile since he’s played an actual meet there, however.
“We played freshmen districts there, so it’s been awhile,” Simpson said. “Still, being able to see the course once helps a lot. It’s kind of difficult, the greens are really fast but that’s a good thing if you’re used to it. It’s kept really nice. I think it’ll be good.”
Simpson has only one goal heading into Monday.
“Just qualify for state,” Simpson said. “That’s my only focus. Whatever I have to do to do that.”
