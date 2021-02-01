CLINTON – With one final pin on the day, Central DeWitt senior Keaton Zeimet claimed the crown in the Mississippi Athletic Conference – the second conference he mastered in his high school career.
“It’s really cool just being a part of the MAC,” Zeimet said when wrestling wrapped up on Saturday just before the snow hit town. “It’s a lot bigger schools and new competition. It’s always nice to see new faces and get new styles of wrestling to go against.”
Zeimet pinned Jayce Luna of Bettendorf in a minute and a half on Saturday afternoon in Clinton to grab the title at 120, winning all of his rounds in the first period in dominant fashion. The Sabers were wrestling in their first MAC Championships after switching from the WaMaC Conference this school year.
That meant Zeimet claimed a WaMaC title and now a MAC title.
“Just having this competition, it makes you think about those styles of wrestling,” Zeimet said. “One school has a totally different style from another school and that gives you totally difference feels for if you do go to state and see people you don’t normally wrestle against.”
He was one of three Sabers to make it to the final championship rounds on Saturday, while the team finished fifth overall in the standings. Robert Howard and Carter Donavon also wrestled title matches finishing second.
A number of Sabers placed in the consolation brackets as well. Keaton Simmons, a senior, won out at 126 to claim third place. Cael Grell finished with a major decision over Assumption’s Michael Macias to take the bronze at 138 as well.
“I think this shows the dedication our team has to the sport,” Zeimet said about the Saber performance on Saturday. “It’s just working hard each practice. Even our up and coming freshman and sophomores, we have a good group, and I think they can fill the upperclassmen shoes.”
Sam Gravert (285), Landon Peterson (160), Peyton Morgan (170), Mitchell Howard (195), and Devin Luskey (220) all placed in the top six as well for the purple and gold.
Although the home team didn’t have appearances in the title rounds, lone senior Ashten Corbin proved a bright spot on the day. The 160-pound grappler fought in a third match of the day, working from behind to take a 7-4 victory over North Scott’s Dylan Marti and claim third in his weight class.
“I just knew I had to setup my offense there,” Corbin said. Corbin was taken down twice in the first period before making his comeback. “I wrestled him earlier this week, and I knew I could do better than that. I didn’t warm-up up good enough, I didn’t get out fast enough.
“I knew I had to push the pace against him or it wasn’t going to work.”
Coming out of the gates, he was the only River King to claim a victory in the opening rounds.
“That’s the biggest part, it sets up the whole day,” Corbin said. “If you don’t get that first win it’s an uphill battle from there. The first match is the hardest and the most important.”
The River Kings are still a young group, the majority of the wrestlers on the mats still sporting underclassman designation.
“This was a good test for us today,” Clinton head coach Dustin Caldwell said. “Everyone here with the exception of Assumption and DeWitt are in our district. So this was like a pretest. Today, it showed that if we battle the full six minutes, anything could happen.”
Sophomore Brooke Peters bounced back from an opening loss to pick up a victory, eventually claiming fourth at 145.
“We just have to attack,” Caldwell said. “We really need to gain confidence in our shots in the room and execute when we’re tired as well. Confidence is key and if we don’t have it, it’s going to be a long day for us.”
Local wrestlers now turn their eyes toward the postseason. Central DeWitt will host their own sectional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 6, looking to qualify for the Class 2A District qualifier. The River Kings head to Bettendorf on Feb. 13 to grapple for their chance to head to Des Moines.
