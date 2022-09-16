MAQUOKETA – Penalties were a killer for the Clinton River Kings on Friday night as they fell to Maquoketa 44-36.
The River Kings pass defense was a problem as they could not hold the Cardinals offense. Big plays were happening all game for each team as this one came down to the wire.
The River Kings got the ball to begin the game and they wasted no time getting on the board as they scored on their first play of the game. Junior Collin Fullick got the shovel pass from Binnie and he ran 68 yards for a touchdown to go up 7-0.
Late in the first quarter penalties were killing the River Kings as they got backed up and failed to make the fourth down as they turned the ball over.
They got the ball back and went down the field. Once again it was Binnie to Fullick for two yard touchdown pass as Clinton takes the lead 14-0.
A muffed punt by the River Kings gave the Cardinals the ball at the River Kings 30 yard line. On the very next play the Cardinals ran the ball for a 30 yard touchdown to get on the board 14-7.
Penalties continued to hurt Clinton as they gave the ball back to the Cardinals. A big gain set up the Cardinals to run the ball in and even the game at 14 at the break.
Out of the break the Cardinals threw a 67 yard pass for a touchdown and they jumped out to their first lead 21-14. The River Kings answered with a 10 yard touchdown run from Binnie to tie the game.
Both squads went back and forth scoring on big plays as the Cardinals went up 36-29 on a 48 yard touchdown pass. Binnie tied the at the 36 with a four yard touchdown run for his third touchdown run of the game.
The Cardinals took the lead halfway through the fourth quarter with a 20 yard touchdown pass. Despite Clinton giving up the ball on downs in their own territory, the River Kings defense came up huge, getting the ball back for their offense.
Clinton had the ball with under a minute remaining when Binnie was intercepted at the Cardinals 20 yard line. Maquoketa won their first game of the season 44-36.
Addison Binnie had 234 yards in the air and had 203 yards on the ground with two passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. The defense gave up 338 yards through the air.
The River Kings fall to 1-3 on the season and will start district play next week at Burlington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.