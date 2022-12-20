CLINTON, IA - Clinton Community College will host the 42nd Annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run on Saturday, February 4, 2023. After several years of adjustments due to the pandemic, the run is back to “normal” in 2023. Proceeds of the race benefit CCC students through Paul B. Sharar Foundation B-rrry Scurry scholarships.
The B-rrry Scurry race day atmosphere is electric, with runners and walkers eager to complete the flat and fast course that takes participants through historic Clinton neighborhoods. Chip timing provides instant post-race results. The B-rrry Scurry has been called “one of the best little races in the Midwest!” Registration is available at www.eicc.edu/brrry or stop in to CCC, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, to pick up a form. Race day registration will be held through 11:30 on February 4 at the CCC Auditorium.
The CCC B-rrry Scurry is the first race in the Clinton area Mississippi River Challenge, sponsored by Hy-Vee and Howes & Jefferies Realtors. Participants of three Clinton races – the CCC B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run, the Pam Pray Memorial 4-Mile Run(April 2), and one of the three Clinton Half Marathon Races(September 10), will earn the Mississippi River Challenge medal, a large commemorative medal. There is no fee to participate, however only the runners and walkers that complete all three races will earn the medal.
“Since 1981, the B-rrry Scurry has provided scholarships for CCC students. We are eager to bring the B-rrry Scurry back in the college, all to support Paul B. Sharar Foundation scholarships for CCC students. Runners and walkers love area runs that benefit local causes. Earning the Mississippi River Challenge medal is an added incentive, especially when the temps dip below freezing,” commented Race Director Ann Eisenman.
The B-rrry Scurry begins at Noon at the college, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. Runners and walkers are invited to participate. No pets or strollers are allowed on the race course. Drive Thru Packet Pickup will be held Thursday, February 2 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m., Friday, February 3 from 2 – 4 p.m., and Saturday morning from 9 – 11:30 a.m.
Prize money is awarded to the male and/or female that sets a new B-rrry Scurry course record on the out-and-back flat-and-fast course. Olivia Dietzel of Cuba City, WI holds the women’s record in a time of 23:08, set in 2022. Bryan Glass of Geneseo holds the record of 20:15.
All B-rrry Scurry participants receive the official, originally-designed TECH race shirt (runners LOVE this shirt!), have their names listed online, are eligible for some great door prizes, and receive free refreshments after the race. Legends Sports Bar will host the post-race party with live music from 3 – 6 p.m.
Special medallions bearing the image of B-rrry Bear, the official race mascot, are presented in 17 age divisions for both men and women, including the Under 9 and 85 + age categories. The B-rrry Challenge encourages area businesses and organizations to get involved while competing for the top award.
The most fascinating aspect of the B-rrry Scurry is the weather. February temperatures have ranged from 35 degrees below zero to 60 degrees above zero. Everyone is encouraged to dress in layers to keep warm in the chilly temps.
The B-rrry Scurry race volunteers number more than 100. These dedicated folks are so appreciated for their commitment to the B-rrry Scurry, Clinton Community College, and the community. Anyone interested in volunteering for the B-rrry Scurry is encouraged to contact Clinton Community College at 563-244-7001. To register, visit our website at www.eicc.edu/brrry or come to the college with your registration form. Clinton Community College is one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
See YOU on Saturday, February 4 for the 42nd Annual CCC B-rrry Scurry!
