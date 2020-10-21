DUBUQUE — Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler punched her ticket.
She’s headed to state.
Sattler placed 12th overall (19:19.8) at the Class 4A Dubuque Senior State Qualifying Meet Wednesday at the Dubuque Soccer Complex to qualify for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Meet on Oct. 30 at Fort Dodge.
“I’m just really proud and really happy to even get the opportunity to go to state, and the opportunity to race with these amazing girls,” Sattler said.
The freshman learned a lot in her first year of varsity cross country.
“I learned that you have to put in the work,” Sattler said. “If you want to be good and you want to win, succeed and go to state, you have to put in the work every single day.”
She is the first state qualifier under Clinton coach Kellen Schneeberger.
“It makes me feel good to see somebody set a goal really high and accomplish it,” Schneeberger said. “She has been invested going back past the summer, since her seventh- and eighth-grade seasons. She’s always had her eye on the prize.
“To see her, day in and day out, being a good teammate, getting pushed by her teammates and them being collectively a part of that journey has been rewarding.”
He said the accomplishment is a testament to the River Kings’ and Queens’ program.
“It was kind of nerve-wracking,” Schneeberger said about going into the qualifying meet. “The first four years of my tenure were about putting my spin on the program, getting numbers up and doing those things, and trying to build to the competitiveness. And then to see it today, obviously Camryn, but we had 10 out of 14 kids PR, and had three of those remaining four run within five seconds of their best race of their life.
“That’s what makes me feel good — to see the development and have the kids see the payoff, and obviously see someone make it to state.”
Sattler credited the program and her teammates with pushing her every day.
“My teammates have been amazing,” Sattler said. “They’re great supporters for me. They push me hard in practice and they’re really happy for me.”
The Clinton girls team placed eighth overall (219 points). Also placing for the River Queens were: Abby Struble 46th (21:47.6), Madelyn Robinson 52nd (22:12.5), Sofia Tello 54th (22:53.1), Amara Shepard 55th (22:54.3), Viviana Ramirez 56th (23:14.3) and Anna Current 58th (23:34.2).
The Clinton boys team placed ninth (249). Placing for the River Kings were: Conner Sattler 39th (17:38.9), Luke Jennings 48th (17:48.9). Ethan Buer 49th (17:50.4), Riley Mercado 55th (18:22.9), Parker Sirna 58th (18:29.1), Craig Mercado 61st (18:52.5) and Jorge Dondiego 62nd (19:12.4).
The state meet will be a trip down memory lane for Schneeberger and he’s excited to see what Sattler can do.
“I qualified in 2000 and coach (Jeremiah) Jacobsen qualified in 2003, so it’s going to be kind of nostalgic,” Schneeberger said. “We took a group of kids four or five years ago from the team to see it. I’m just excited to see (Sattler) in a race where now, you can run a little bit more free.This is nerve-wracking, to get in and punch your ticket, but I’m excited to see what she can do.
“When you get out to the state meet, you just never know.”
Class 3A State Qualifying Meet at Monticello High School
Central DeWitt had no state qualifiers at its meet on Wednesday.
Ben Zimmer (24th, 17:34.1) was the top finisher for the Saber boys. Reagan Hofer (46th, 22:48.5) was the top finisher for the Saber girls.
