CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton Elotes (4-2) defeated the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (3-3) 5-4 at NelsonCorp Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Pistol Shrimp put up four runs in the top of the fifth inning on a RBI triple by Xander Sielken, an error, a sac fly RBI by Tobey Jackson and an RBI single by Louis Peron to take a 4-0 lead.
The Elotes would chip away at the Pistol Shrimp's lead in from the seventh to eighth innings. In the bottom of the seventh Jeremey Conforti hit an RBI single to cut the lead 4-1.
In the bottom of the sixth Alex Diaz hit a sac fly RBI to make it 4-2.
In the bottom of the seventh Diaz would hit another RBI single followed by a Tate Gillen RBI single to tie the game 4-4.
In the bottom of the ninth, Paul Schuyler III would come in for his first at bat after pinch hitting for Connor Giusti and would hit a bloop RBI single over the head of the second basemen to walk off the Pistol Shrimp 5-4.
Illinois Valley's starter, David Andolina, allowed three hits, one run, earned, three walks, and four strikeouts through five innings.
The Pistol Shrimp's closed Nico Azpilcueta would take the loss in two-thrids innings of work allowing two hits, one run, earned, no walks or strikeouts.
Clinton's starter Matt Irvina would go four innings of work, allowing two hits, four runs, three earned, one walk and two strikeouts.
Jack Young would come in the ninth inning and earn his first win of the 2023 season. He allowed no hits, runs or walks while striking out one batter.
Clinton is off on Monday and will travel to Normal on Tuesday for an 11 a.m. game at the Corn Crib.
