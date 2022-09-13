MORRISON – The Clinton River Queens defeated the Morrison Fillies in a swim meet on Tuesday evening.
The Fillies hosted the River Queens in a cross state matchup where the River Queens got the best of the two teams with a 92-67 win.
Morrison won the majority of the events but Clinton earned the most points with filling up the placements.
The River Queens will compete again on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Burlington Invitational.
