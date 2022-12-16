CLINTON – The River Kings dominated Davenport North at home on Thursday night as they picked up a 111-23 victory over the Wildcats.
Clinton won all but two races as they were in complete control of the meet.
Freshmen Asher Dornbush and Dylan Todtz each won individual competitions with juniors Gage Bromley, Brian Unke, Caleb Dornbush and Bailey Duncan also won their own individual competitions. Dornbush was able to win two.
The River Kings next meet is Saturday morning when they host 10 different schools at their varsity invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.