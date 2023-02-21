WATERLOO - The Clinton River Kings took home third place in the IHSAA Class 2A State Bowling tournament on Tuesday afternoon in Waterloo.
The River Kings started off the day with 15 baker games to decide the overall seedings of each team. Clinton claimed the two seed, bowling a 3201 15 game series. They were five points behind North Scott who claimed the one seed.
Next up was the playoff format where you needed to be the first team to get three points to advance to the next round. You get one point per win and a half point if you tie.
In the first round, the River Kings had to face off against the seventh seeded Denison-Schleswig Monarchs.
The seedings can be deceiving however as the Monarchs started off on fire, taking the first set, 197-180. They then backed the River Kings into a hole by winning the second set 221-216.
However, the River Kings fought back, winning the third and fourth sets, 225-192 and 192-183 respectively. This forced a winner take all game five that saw the River Kings win it 212-178, stunning the Monarchs.
The River Kings met Fort Dodge in the semifinals and were swept in three games, 201-193, 189-186 and 187-158. Fort Dodge went on to win the Class 2A title in five games over Decorah later on in the afternoon.
Clinton then bowled against North Scott in the consolation round to determine who would win third place.
The River Kings took care of business in four games, winning 217-206, 236-212, 184-236 and 256-182. That 256 final game was their best of the day and the second best overall score for a single game all day.
Clinton is not done yet as they still have Hunter Lawrence and Maren Schwarz bowling in the Class 2A individual tournament on Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
