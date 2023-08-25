Clinton’s fall sports are back and already in action after golf started a week ago and volleyball began this week.
Beginning with the volleyball team, they are off to a 1-3 start after dropping their season opener to Davenport Central on Monday. They then lost two out of three at the MAC vs MVC challenge in DeWitt.
The River Queens lost their first two matches against Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead before winning their night cap against Western Dubuque in three sets.
Clinton is back under head coach Micah Cewe after a year. They look to their heavy upperclassman team that rosters eight seniors and six juniors.
Amelia Tubbs is their leader and setter, leading the team with 47 assists through four games. She also has added 12 kills. Their outside hitting weapons include Quinn Nielsen, Brooklyn Grams and Julia Suessmith who have 16, 14 and 10 kills respectively on the year so far.
The River Queens are taking on different rolls this year as they try to find what works best for them. They will take on Central DeWitt on Tuesday night in DeWitt.
For the Clinton boys golf team, they are off to a better start than a year ago, looking to senior Brycen Lawrence and junior Connor Busse. Bussee has led the team, averaging an 18 hole score of 90.
The River Kings have just one home meet on September 7 when they host their River King invitational at 10 a.m.
The girls swimming team is in search of sending another individual to state this year. They look senior Jordyn Klinkhammer who was their leading swimmer a year ago.
She leads the team in six different events and will look to have another successful season.
The River Queens start their season on Saturday at Davenport Central before their first home match against Tipton on Monday night.
Clinton Volleyball Schedule8/29 Clinton at Central DeWitt 6:30 p.m.
9/2 Invitational at Washington High School 9 a.m.
9/5 Clinton at Davenport West 6:30 p.m.
9/12 Clinton at Assumption 6:30 p.m.
9/16 Clinton Invitational 8:30 a.m.
9/19 Clinton vs Pleasant Valley 6:30 p.m.
9/26 Clinton vs North Scott 6:30 p.m.
10/3 Clinton at Bettendorf 6:30
10/7 Tournament at Center Point-Urbana 8:30 a.m.
10/10 Clinton vs Muscatine 6:30 p.m.
10/12 Clinton vs Davenport North 6:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
Clinton Volleyball Roster
1 Alex Tucker SR
2 Camry Logan SR
3 Haley Rowden SR
4 Olivia Glover JR
7 Maddy Hensel JR
9 Avery Luett JR
11 Quinn Nielsen SR
13 Brooklyn Grams SR
14 Amelia Tubbs SR
15 Kaylee Moeller JR
16 MaLaya Irons SR
17 Diana Pachuca JR
18 McKenna Schroeder JR
22 Julia Suessmith SR
Clinton Boys Golf Schedule
8/28 Bobcat Invitational at Thunder Hills Golf Course 10 a.m.
9/7 River King Invitational 10 a.m.
9/12 Bettendorf Invitational 1 p.m.
9/19 DeWitt Invitational 9 a.m.
9/29 Clinton at Davenport North 3:15 p.m.
Clinton Boys Golf Roster
Ray Brown SO
Connor Busse JR
Hunter Frahm JR
Levi Fransen SO
Nathan Frye JR
Owen Hugunin SR
Brycen Lawrence JR
Cutter Overton SO
Scott Pasakarnis SO
Charlie Pelham JR
Brad Schumake SR
Reagan Steenhard JR
Clinton Girls Swimming Schedule
8/26 Davenport Central Invite 9 a.m.
8/28 Clinton vs Tipton 6 p.m.
9/5 Clinton vs Davenport North 6 p.m.
9/9 Clinton Invitational 9 a.m.
9/19 Clinton vs Pleasant Valley 6 p.m.
9/26 Clinton vs Bettendorf 6 p.m.
10/3 Clinton at Davenport West 6 p.m.
10/5 Clinton at Burlington 6 p.m.
10/12 Clinton at Davenport Central 6 p.m.
Clinton Girls Swimming Roster
Eloise Birsch FR
Mallory Bradley SR
Natalie Cagle JR
Adalynn Elmore FR
Kendie Huizenga SR
Ava Kaup JR
Jordyn Klinkhammer SR
Emma Krogman SR
Bella Perez JR
Christina Reyna JR
Ella Sander-Welzien SR
Lahna Schroeder SO
Josie Srp FR
Claire Unke SR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.