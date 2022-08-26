Clinton Volleyball
Clinton Volleyball has started out the season 2-2 behind head coach Amber Griswold and star outside hitter Makayla Howard.
Howard brought the River Queens back in their season opener at Davenport Central. After falling down 2-0 she led the team back with 35 kills to pick up a 3-2 win.
Clinton faltered at the MVC/MAC crossover in Dubuque as they went 1-2, falling to Dubuque Senior and Western Dubuque.
Now the River Queens pick up again on Tuesday with their first home match of the season, hosting Central DeWitt at 6:30 p.m. They look to build behind Howard and coach Griswold as they go throughout their 2022 season.
Schedule
8/30 Clinton vs Central DeWitt 6:30 PM
9/3 CR Wash Invite @ Washington High School 9:00 AM
9/6 Clinton vs Davenport West 6:30 PM
9/13 Clinton vs Assumption 6:30 PM
9/17/22 Clinton Varsity Invitational @ Clinton High School 8:30 AM
9/20 Clinton @ Pleasant Valley 6:30 PM
9/27 Clinton @ North Scott 6:30 PM
10/4 Clinton vs Bettendorf 6:30 PM Senior Night
10/6 Clinton @ Davenport North 6:30 PM
10/8 Varsity Invitational @ Center Point-Urbana High School 8:30 AM
10/11 Clinton @ Muscatine 6:30 PM
Clinton Cross Country
Camryn Sattler looks to build off of a great 2021 campaign in which she qualified for state. Now in her senior year her and her team look to build as a unit.
For the boys Gage Bromley looks to lead the team and qualify for state.
Schedule
8/30 Clinton Schoolhouse Open @ Emma Young Park 4:30 PM
9/1 Bob Brown Invitational @ Kickers Park 4 PM
9/8 Clinton @ Seminole Valley Park 4:30 PM
9/13 Lancer Invite @ Scott County Park 5 PM
9/27 Clinton @ Ashton Cross-Country Course 4 PM
10/6 Jim Hetrick Invitational @ Grace Lutheran Church Camp 4 PM
10/13 MAC Invite @ Emeis Golf Course 2:30 PM
Clinton Golf
The golf team has been off to a slow start, finishing in last place in each of their first four golf meets. They look to turn that around as they go throughout this season.
Schedule
8/31 Assumption Invitational @ Emeis Golf Course 9 AM
9/20 Saber Invitational @ Springbrook Country Club 9 AM
9/29 Clinton vs. Davenport North @ Duck Creek Golf Course 3 PM
Clinton Swimming
Swimming begins on Saturday and they are led by seniors Annie Ellison and Riley Gravert. They begin at the Central Invite at Davenport Central High School. They will host their own meet on September 10 at 9 a.m.
Schedule
8/27 Central Invite @ Davenport Central High School 9 AM
9/6 Clinton @ Davenport North 6 PM
9/10 Clinton Invite @ Clinton High School 9 AM
9/22 Clinton @ Pleasant Valley 6 PM
9/24 Burlington Invitational @ Burlington High School 10 AM
