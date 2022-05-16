CLINTON – It was senior night for the Clinton boys’ soccer team as they hosted Davenport North Monday night, but the game didn’t end in the River Kings’ favor.
Clinton fell to Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent Davenport North 6-2 in the regular season finale.
“I tried to play the game like it was a normal game. I didn’t want the emotions in the way. I love my brothers and it was a fun ride.,” senior Zach Connell said.
The match started off defensive with Drew Cooley making a couple of early saves within the first ten minutes. However, the Wildcats would find the back of the net first to give themselves an early one goal lead.
Senior Zach Connell would have a break away chance for the River Kings in the sixteenth minute but an athletic diving save by the Wildcats’ goaltender Ian Padron kept the River Kings off the scoreboard.
Padron would make yet another great save midway through the first half to keep the River Kings from knotting things up at one.
Both teams had plenty of opportunities down the stretch in the first half but neither team could find a way past the goaltenders keeping it a 1-0 Wildcat lead going into the break.
The second half started out much differently. The Wildcats had a penalty kick early in the half and capitalized on the opportunity, netting another one and doubling their lead. The Wildcats would sneak another goal past the goaltender a few minutes later to extend their lead to 3-0.
“We tried to work it up the field but unfortunately the long balls are the only thing that can free us from our side of the field,” Connell said.
The Wildcats would tack on three more goals before Juan Anguiano put the River Kings on the board with a goal late in the second half to cut the Wildcat lead to 6-1. Zach Connell would bring them within four, but it was too little too late as time expired with the Wildcats ahead 6-2 on the board.
“It shows that we don’t give up. Even though we let a few goals in the second half, we just kept fighting. We weren’t satisfied,” Anguiano said.
The River Kings’ regular season ends with a record of 5-11 and shifts their focus to the playoffs.
“We got to have that belief that we can go back and look at that game and see that we were the better team, and we can be that team. We just must find that consistency and we can go there and certainly surprise them,” Clinton head coach Logan Kruse said
The River Kings graduating class consists of 12 seniors, Drew Cooley, Marino Dondiego, Cole Horton, Matthew Determan, Juan Anguiano, Zach Connell, Colin Hammel, Luis Marquez, Ping Wu, Seth Steines, Connor Hernandez and Keaton Hines.
“We’ve all known each other since kindergarten. This day is pretty special,” Anguiano said.
The seniors were honored before kickoff together with their parents and then joined hands and walked Coan Field one last time after the final buzzer.
“I am so proud of them. It’s a good group. It’s going to suck losing them.” Kruse said, “The way they fight is really good. We went down quite a bit but then we got those two goals late. It says a lot about their character.
The River Kings will be on the road to take on North Scott in the first round of the Iowa state regionals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Eldridge.
