CLINTON – After a tough defensive outing where the River Kings committed six errors, they fell just short in their comeback efforts as they lost a close one, 10-8 to the Prairie Hawks.
The Hawks came into this one ranked number two in the state in 4a.
Lucas Weiner was on the bump for the River Kings, walking the first batter of the day. An error in left and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with nobody out before single and another error cleared the bases to put the Hawks up by three.
A sacrifice fly would make it 4-0 going into the bottom half after a three error first inning by the River Kings.
Addison Binnie had himself a game, singling with one out to get things started. Jai Jensen singled to put runners on the corners still with one out. Logan Mullholland drove the run in with an RBI fielders choice.
The Hawks got the run back immediately with a triple and then a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-1 ballgame.
The River Kings continued to chip away, drawing a one out walk before Weiner singled in a run to bring them withing three. The River Kings could not get anymore hits and would strand two runners on.
Jensen led off the bottom of third with a double and would score on a fielders choice double play that brought the game to 5-3.
Just when the River Kings were closing in the Hawks came to life using a one out hit by pitch before an error in right field scored a run. This came with two outs and the Hawks took advantage, singling twice to bring in two more runs before another error made it a 9-3 game.
The Hawks scored on another RBI single in the fifth inning before the River Kings doubled up the runner to escaped the inning down 10-3.
Binnie led off the bottom of the fifth with an infield single. Jensen followed that up with a single down the right field line that put runners on the corners with no outs. Mullholland hit an RBI sacrifice fly to cut into the deficit. The River Kings loaded the bases but could not get the bats to continue, stranding all three base runners.
Weiner got things started in the sixth inning, doubling to put himself in good position. Binnie would bring him home with an RBI single. Mullholland also singled to bring them within four. A sacrifice fly with the bases loaded made it a 10-7 ball game before the River Kings stranded two more runners.
Despite a lead off single for the Hawks, the River Kings were not fazed in the top of the seventh, striking out a batter and catching the runner at second trying to steal.
The River Kings started a two out rally when Ian Thomas walked to give them a base runner. Binnie stayed hot, hitting a ball out to the fence, that fell just short of a home run but was an RBI double to bring them within two. With the tying run at the plate, the Hawks struck out Jensen to get the final out and pick up the 10-8 victory.
Errors were the deciding factor as the River Kings came up just short.
The River Kings are preparing for their first round of the playoffs when they take on Iowa City Liberty on July 8 at 7 p.m.
