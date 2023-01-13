DEWITT – The Central DeWitt Sabers defeated the Clinton River Kings 59-50 on Friday night as the two teams squared off in a local dual.
Central DeWitt’s Landon Schroeder started the scoring off for the Sabers with a layup to give them an early. Aiden Thomas answered with an and one for the River Kings to give them the lead 3-2.
Both teams went back and forth until Kinnick Belitz tied it up eight with a three pointer. The Sabers went ahead with a floater to put them up 10-9. They took a 14-11 lead into the second quarter.
Mitchell Maher and Gus Pickup took over in the second quarter with each players scoring six straight points and the Sabers led 33-19 at halftime.
In the second half the River Kings began to maneuver their way back into it behind DeAndre Smith’s three point attack.
However, the River Kings came up short and the Sabers picked up the win 59-50.
Clinton moves to 0-11 on the season and is back on the court Saturday afternoon when they host Maquoketa at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.