ELDRIDGE – The girls wrestling team at Clinton high school made history on Tuesday night as they competed in their first ever wrestling meet.
This season marks the inaugural season for girls to have their own separate teams and their own state tournament.
The River Queens had their first meet of the year on Tuesday night at North Scott as they competed against 12 different schools.
It was quite the showing for Clinton as they finished in fourth place out of the 12 teams. During this meet the River Queens took on some quality opponents. Both North Scott and Bettendorf each have had girls club wrestling for a while now so they were each well prepared.
This is new to a lot of the girls and they performed well in their first ever tournament.
Freshman Cambrie McLoyd was the lone first place finisher for Clinton as she dominated the 235 weight class but there were a lot of other good matches as the River Queens fought hard.
Second place finishes were abundant as they had five wrestlers take second, three finished third and two finished in fourth.
Here is how they placed on Tuesday night.
Weight, Name, Place:
115-Akemah McClendon 3rd
120-Maren Schwarz 4th
125- Callia Logan 2nd
135- Camryn Sattler 2nd
135 – Juliana Clark 2nd
145- Ava Kaup 3rd
155- Kendie Huizenga 2nd
170- Faith Davis 2nd
190- Ariel Russell 3rd
190- Araceli Rodriguez 4th
235- Cambrie McLoyd 1st
The wrestlers will be back on the mat on Friday night at Bellevue competing against 15 schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.