Clinton’s Camryn Sattler has to wait until next season to run a competitive race again.
She’s counting down the days.
Sattler’s record-breaking freshman season came to a close at the IHSAA/IGHSAU State Meet Friday in Fort Dodge. Sattler placed 55th overall (20:00.3) as Clinton’s lone qualifier.
“I don’t even know what I expected, but it was nothing like it,” Sattler said. “It was just really fast and every girl wanted to be there so bad. Every girl was so good and we all worked to get there. It was great competition and the supporters on the sides were amazing, too.
“It makes me want to go back there so bad and work so hard to place next year, and it really makes me want to run more.”
Clinton coach Kellen Schneeberger is proud of the way she handled a new environment.
“First time out at this state meet course, it’s a challenging little course because you’re surrounded by top-level talent,” Schneeberger said. “She really mixed it up there in the thick of things, so really good experience to build off of. Now that she’s experienced it, the nerves will be gone.
“She’s navigated a whole year and managed to dodge injuries and run a really consistent pace throughout the entirety of the season, so we’re looking for big things next year.”
Sattler said she’s satisfied with how she navigated the course at Kennedy Park.
“It went really well,” Sattler said. “I was a little nervous, but seeing all the girls really made me super excited. I went out, it was fast, but I was really prepared for this race and I think I performed really well.”
Satler was backed by fellow Clinton runners and supporters at the race, and she was very appreciative of her River Queen family.
“The atmosphere was crazy,” Sattler said. “They all came out with their pink ‘Camryn Sattler’ shirts on and it was so fun. They were all so happy for me and I was so happy they were there. They made signs for me — it was amazing.”
Sattler ends the season with one race win and six top-three finishes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.