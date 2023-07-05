Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.