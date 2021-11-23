Cathy Marx is coming into her third year at the head of the River Queen basketball program with an equal mix of experience and new faces to work with.
And she fully expects their strength to be their speed.
The River Queens did lose a crucial five seniors to graduation over the offseason. That included most of their size from post players Molly Shannon and Makenzie Cooley. The Queens also lost four of their top five scorers.
The returning scorer of those five is Jamie Greenwalt. Greenwalt averaged 3.8 points a game, third on the team, and led the team in steals.
"Jamie has played basketball her whole life," Head coach Cathy Marx said. "She is competitive in nature so with “senior year” mentality she is leading this team with a loud voice. She is not afraid to shoot the ball and is getting more confident with her driving to the hole."
They have six upperclassmen returning as a whole and they have 13 sophomores and a freshman.
"We have a lot of new faces but they are competitive and excited," Marx said.
Some of those newcomers Marx is hoping to have a positive impact this year includeKanijah Angel, Emma Reissen, Ali House and Veronica Ramirez. House is going to take over main rebounding duties, while Reissen and Angel are guards that Marx is hoping will have an impact.
The River Queens didn't pick up a win last season, but Marx is hoping to see the red and black become more competitive.
They have some returning experience and with some youthful energy, they're hoping to start seeing results.
"Expect to get a few wins this year," Marx said. "Strength is our youth and ability to play a fast game. We lost a state leader in rebounder so crashing the boards in an area of concern."
"It’s a fun group to be around. We have 10 returning players and 11 newbies. So lots to learn from everyone."
Eberhart takes over River King program
After a couple years of Troy Ersland, the River King basketball program has a familiar face taking over.
Activities director Andy Eberhart took the head coach job of the boys' basketball program. Eberhart previous coached four seasons as the head coach of the girls' program before taking the activities director position.
"I missed coaching and feel that with my experience, I can help our boys have a good basketball experience," Eberhart said. "I feel I can teach the game to our players but at the same time teach them how to be successful in life."
Eberhart has a wide variety of coaching experience along with his time with the River Queens. He spent 13 years as the head men's coach at Ashford University, ending his time with the Saints in 2009.
"High school athletics and college athletics are much different," Eberhart said. "In high school, the sharing of athletes and the limited practice time creates more of a challenge. Also, it seems that high school students are pulled in many different directions. They have more opportunities and options for them to spend time with."
Although college presented it's own benefits, Eberhart has learned to love the coaching at the prep level. He's been a part of the Clinton High community since 2014 and it's something he doesn't take for granted.
"When coaching at the college level, most of the athletes were from out of town," Eberhart recalled. "In high school, you are coaching our own kids. There is more of a community feel. Plus you get to see them mature from grade school up through high school."
When looking at his roster, Eberhart has some kids coming back with varsity level playing time. Jai Jensen returns as the team's leading scorer from the previous season, averaging just over 11 points a game. He also averaged the second most rebounds.
Isaiah Struve is back after scoring nine points a game and leading the team in steals. Lucas Weiner is a returning junior who put up 7 points a game and pulled down five rebounds.
"It's too early in the process to set specific goals," Eberhart said earlier this fall. "The one thing we have talked about so far is to play hard and try to get better everyday. At this point, we are hoping to get a large number of athletes to commit to playing this year and go from there."
