CLINTON — Every time Clinton girls basketball coach Cathy Marx steps on the court, her heart is heavy for the Illinois teams still unable to play.
“I am foremost very thankful we still have the opportunity to play,” Marx said. “My heart goes out to the Illinois teams. Being a Riverdale grad, I feel horrible that they don’t get to play. I told the girls this and I even had a conversation with coach Paul Rucker from Davenport North — we get the opportunity to be together. Living through what we’re all living through, being on the court together is huge, so I have to really keep things in perspective when it comes to that.
“We are still taking steps in our journey on the court and I would like to see so much more, but we had two weeks off in quarantine — we didn’t have our summer, didn’t have our fall and we are still battling every day for all the little things.”
Clinton (0-4) fell to Davenport North (1-0) 56-26 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday night.
North built a 17-3 first quarter lead, then led 32-9 by halftime.
“I think after halftime, during that last couple quarters we really came together and after seeing how competitive they were, we wanted to stick together as a team, just stay positive, even through the thick and thin,” River Queens senior Makenzie Cooley said.
With the limited time on the court so far, Marx said a leader has yet to emerge for the River Queens.
“We’re still working on who our leader is on our team, and I can only say so much obviously — I can’t get on the court and actually do things, so we're still trying to find our leader on the court, someone who’s going to rally the troops and lead on the court,” Marx said.
Cooley led Clinton with six points and 19 rebounds. She said crashing the boards is a specialty of hers.
“I’m used to crashing on the boards, so I just wanted to be aggressive, keep up my rebounding and just keep improving every time,” Cooley said. “Individually, I think rebounding is just fun getting in there with the girls.”
Marx said she’d like to see her guards trust post players like Cooley more.
“The guards have to know to take the shots,” Marx said. “We have Molly Shannon, we have Makenzie Cooley, we have Michelle Powell, we have Ali House — they are bangers down there in the post. They have to trust them. So guards, take your controlled shot and we’re really working on the two-man game. Give the ball into the post, the post doesn’t have it, kick it back out to the guard and it’ll open everything up. We’re still trying to get through that.”
With just under six minutes remaining in the game, Shannon went down with an injury and during the stoppage of play, one of the officials ejected Clinton assistant coach John Davis. There was a double technical foul called on the Clinton bench, allowing North to shoot four free throws.
“I really don’t know what the chirping was, what happened, if there was warnings along the way — I just wanted a ref to talk to me and tell me what happened and that’s where I got a little frustrated, because all of a sudden she was shooting and shooting and shooting,” Marx said. “It was like, ‘How many of these does she get here?’”
Clinton’s next game is Jan. 5 at Pleasant Valley.
“Just staying together as a team and everything we’ve been through, anything can happen at any moment, but just have fun and go out since we’re seniors,” Cooley said. “I think since I’m a senior, just having everyone together for one last year is really fun.”
