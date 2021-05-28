CLINTON — The Clinton girls tennis team will continue its successful season next week.
On May 19, the No. 4-seeded doubles team of MacKenzie Lange and Emily Manemann defeated the No. 1-seeded doubles team of Peyton Connolly and Megan Sleep from Dubuque Hempstead to qualify for one of two spots to go to the Iowa Girls Athletic Union (IGHSAU) State Tennis Tournament.
In that same bracket, Bettendorf’s Andrea Porubcin and Elizabeth Alves upset Clinton’s Abby Struble and Anna Current, ending any hopes of an all-River Queens final. Struble and Current had previously defeated Porubcin and Alves.
“That was heartbreaking for us as a team,” Clinton coach Cindy Rasche said. “This meant Current and Struble would now be playing for third, the alternate to go to state. It wasn’t much consolation to them when they defeated Hempstead 6-1 and 6-1 to be the alternate. (Jayden) Kissack and (Kallyn) Keefer fought with grit, but came up short against No. 1 and No. 3 players from other teams — they play No. 4 and No. 6 for the Queens, nothing is flighted when playing for individual state.”
In the finals match against Bettendorf, Lange and Manemann were down 6-5 to Porubcin and Alves, but had some bad luck when Lange rolled her ankle, forcing Clinton to default.
“She was playing phenomenal doubles when she went down,” Rasche said. “Her best match yet.”
Struble and Current defeated Hempstead’s Connolly and Sleep to earn a state alternate spot.
In the Class 2A team regionals, the River Queens swept North Scott and Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-0 Saturday at North Scott, earning a berth to the state tournament.
Iowa City West swept Clinton 5-0 Monday at Bettendorf, but the River Queens still finished in the top eight for the state quarterfinals.
Lange fought through the pain in her ankle to help Clinton get the sweeps on Saturday.
“On Saturday, she played her position, taped her up — she had a pretty nasty sprain — but she sucked it up, went out and played, and held our team intact so everybody could play where they were supposed to so we could win all those matches 5-0,” Rasche said.
Rasche said Lange should be ready to go for state.
Doubles state takes place June 2 and 3. Team State is on June 5. Clinton’s Brody Manemann, Struble and the doubles team of Current and Blake Haskell will compete at the state co-ed meet on June 8.
